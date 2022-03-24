JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring three Student Rotarians for the month of April, all of them seniors at Jefferson High School who were selected for their scholarship, leadership and community service.
The honorees all were invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for its weekly luncheon meetings throughout the month where they have the opportunity to hear a variety of guest speakers.
This month’s honorees include Kendal Busler of Jefferson, and Julia Ball and Nicholas Fischer of Sullivan.
Busler has two older brothers. Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, working out, spending time with family, singing, acting, and traveling. She works as a receptionist at Awaken Salon and Wellness Spa in Jefferson and also has a job as a food server at the Fort Atkinson hospital.
Her extracurricular participation during high school has been varied. In terms of sports, she has done both cross-country and tennis. She has been extremely active in drama, taking part in the school drama club, and acting in the fall one-act plays and the spring musicals, as well as taking part in CATS certified auditorium technical support. She has also been active in music, taking part in the Solo and Ensemble music festival and earning Tri-M honor society membership.
In terms of student leadership, she has served on the Student Council and as a Class Representative.
Additionally, Busler has taken part in the Future Business Leaders of American and National Honor Society.
In terms of community service, Busler has assisted with eye exams at the district's elementary schools, has taken part in blood drives and has assisted with the Christmas Neighbors food drive.
After graduation from high school, Busler plans to attend a four-year university in Wisconsin or Minnesota and is considering several different majors, with psychology, forensic science and business still in the mix.
Ball has one brother and two rescue dogs. She plays softball for Jefferson High School and also for the travel team Rock River Stix. She enjoys working out, being outdoors, hiking, boating, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
In terms of extracurriculars, Ball is in National Honor Society, Student Council and the Class of 2022 Top Ten Percent in terms of academics.
In the community, Ball has participated in 4-H, has volunteered at her church in many ways, including Vacation Bible School, and has helped clean up the softball fields in preparation for the season every year.
After graduation, Ball plans to attend a four-year college to study physical therapy or nursing.
Fischer enjoys hunting, fishing, showing draft horses, helping on his family's farm, and performing music with the Jefferson High School jazz band and symphonic bad.
His extracurriculars include jazz band, FFA (including stints as club parliamentarian and treasurer), Future Business Leaders of America, football, Model UnitedNations, National Honor Society.
In the community, he is involved in the Sullivan Starts 4-H Club, including a stint as treasurer, the Jefferson County Draft Horse Association (serving as an ambassador for that organization), and Kempo Goju Karate.
His volunteer service has included park-cleanup and various charity projects through 4-H, serving at Loaves and Fishes and other projects through the St. Luke's youth group, and taking part int he Christmas Neighbors food and toy drives through JHS.
After graduation, Fischer plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls or UW-Platteville to study animal science.
