JEFFERSON – The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring three Student Rotarians this month, all of them seniors at Jefferson High School who were selected for their scholarship, leadership and community service.
The honorees were all invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for its weekly luncheon meetings throughout the month, where they got to hear a variety of guest speakers.
Honorees for the month of January are Andrew Gee and Aiden Devine of Jefferson and Mackenzie Hans of Helenville.
Gee is carrying a heavy courseload in his senior year of five college-level Advanced Placement courses as well as participating in three varsity sports. He has been very involved with Student Council during his time at Jefferson High School.
His extracurriculars have involved football, swimming, track, the Rotary Interact service club, Student Council, History Bowl and Chess Club.
In terms of community service, he has volunteered at St. Coletta of Wisconsin, assisted at the Jefferson St. Vincent de Paul charity thrift store, served as a flag football referee, contributed to numerous Rotary Interact service projects, and helped with food collection for Christmas Neighbors.
After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Madison to study pre-med with the goal of eventually becoming a surgeon.
Devine has two younger brothers. He enjoys deer hunting, camping and hiking. He works at Subway, taking on around 20 hours a week.
His extracurriculars at Jefferson High School have included basketball, baseball, chess club, and choir.
He has also volunteered as an umpire and has helped out coaching Little League.
In the community, he has done various projects through Boy Scouts, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, helped out at St. Coletta of Wisconsin, helped organize Catholic Kids for a Cause benefiting children with special needs, caroled at Alden Estates, participated in local food drives including Christmas Neighbors, and done clean-up on the Jefferson bike trail, as well as helping to install a bench on the trail.
Finally, he has raked lawns for local church parishioners and helped clean up and prepare Riverfront Park for the baseball season.
After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year college. He has been accepted at Marquette but is keeping his options open. He hopes to earn a bachelor's degree in biology and go on to earn a master's degree in genetics with the eventual goal of working in genetic counseling.
Hans, who goes by the nickname of “Mack,” has two younger sisters.
She loves writing and drawing, collecting Pokemon cards and watching movies.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included working at the AFS chili cookoff fundraiser, participating in the AFS Chicago trip as a freshman, participating in the band's drum line, taking part in the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and participating in Solo and Ensemble.
Her community service has revolved around the Eagles community service day.
After graduation, Hans plans to pursue a degree in pre-med or biology with hopes of becoming a dermatologist, medical examiner or endocrinologist some day. She also hopes to become fluent in a couple of foreign languages.
