JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring three Student Rotarians for the month of March, all of them seniors at Jefferson High School who were selected for their scholarship, leadership and community service.
The honorees all were invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for its weekly luncheon meetings throughout the month, where they have the opportunity to hear a variety of guest speakers.
This month’s honorees include Jarod Dehnert, Jacob Jurcek and Lauren Dempsey, all of Jefferson.
Dehnert, the son of Cathy Lake and Robert Dehnert, has one sister. He enjoys playing video games with friends reading, playing the flute and piano and relaxing with his cat.
His extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included participation in the eSports club, Ukulele Club, Coding Club and band. He has also played piano throughout his high school years.
In terms of community involvement, he has volunteered for three years at a local daycare and at Ruby's Pantry food distribution.
After graduation from high school, Dehnert plans to go to college with the aim of earning a degree in computer science.
Jurcek has one older sister, Jessica, who preceded him as a Student Rotarian. He has a passion for history, especially Twentieth Century European History. He is on the school's tennis team, serving as a captain. He lives and works o a 290-acre farm "with constant activity."
In terms of extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School, Jurcek has been a standout member of the varsity traveling History Bowl team which recently took the state title. He has also played tennis, served as a cross country manager and taken part in Drama Club productions.
In terms of community involvement, he has done farm maintenance for the nonprofit equine adoption agency Racer Placers, has done filming and editing for the nonprofit Glacierland RC&D, and has assisted older members of the community with snow removal and lawn care.
After graduation, Jurcek plans to enroll in either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with the aim of one day teaching history.
Dempsey has one younger brother and a dog she spends lots of time with. She enjoys painting and taking care of plants and spending time with family and friends.
Her extracurriculars at Jefferson High School have included cross-country, track, the FBLA/DECA business and marketing organization, Student Council, the swim team, Rotary Interact, soccer, the Herodotus (social studies) honor society, and National Honor Society.
In the summer, she works as a lifeguard at the Jefferson Family Aquatic Center and as a swim instructor for the Jefferson summer school program.
In terms of community service, she has volunteered at local blood drives, has helped collect food for Christmas Neighbors and has helped with the Blankets of Hope effort in the local area.
After graduation, Dempsey plans to attend college to study pharmaceutical sciences, with the aim of earning a bachelor's degree in pharmacology and toxicology and eventually attaining a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences. One day, she hopes to work as a research manager at a cancer research facility.
