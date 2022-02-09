JEFFERSON – Ticket sales are up and enthusiasm is high for the upcoming Jefferson Rotary Club beer and wine tasting event.
"I think people are eager to get out and enjoy themselves again," said Janet Werner, event coordinator.
At the 2022 beer and wine tasting, set to take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Jefferson Woolen Mills, locals and guests will be able to celebrate their love of fine craft beers and wines later night while benefiting the local and international projects of the Jefferson Rotary Club.
Around 13 years ago, the Jefferson Rotary Club kicked off its beer and wine tasting, always held around Valentine's Day. The event is one of only a couple of major fundraisers for the club.
All proceeds will go to support multiple scholarships the club presents annually to local high school students, along with the club's other projects on the local and international level.
One of the new initiatives this year is a drive, being done in conjunction with the City of Jefferson, to provide decorative lighting along the city's distinctive Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge.
For more than two decades now, the Jefferson Rotary Club has hosted an annual Breakfast with Santa and gift-giving event to benefit local Head Start students and their families.
The Jefferson club has also provided regular support for upkeep and improvements at Rotary Waterfront Park and has helped staff the Concerts in the Park series held in the park each summer.
Additionally, the club has been involved in numerous international projects over the years, from funding clean water initiatives in Africa to providing free cataract surgery in India to bolstering the schools, community health and infrastructure in the Philippines.
Janet Werner, who helps to oversee the beer and wine tasting fundraiser each year, said that this year's event will again feature numerous different kinds of wine and beer provided by various vendors. The offerings will include domestics and imports along with several locally made beers and wines.
Featured will be selections from Wine and Roses of Jefferson, the Cambridge Winery, Dog and Shrubs of Lake Mills, Timber Hill Winery of Milton, Dancing Goat Distillery of Cambridge, the Hubbleton Brewing Co., Stable Rock Winery of Jefferson, and the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly.
Meanwhile, a large spread of refreshments will be available, from bacon-wrapped chestnuts to barbecue smoky wieners to cheese, sausage and fruit trays, sandwiches and a variety of desserts. Among the highlights will be a selection of cheeses from Emmi Roth Specialty Cheese based in Fitchburg.
"Usually we have over 200 people attend," Werner said. "And this year, ticket sales have been very good."
All proceeds from the event will go toward the club's charitable endeavors and scholarships.
The event will also have a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and two "Deck of Cards" raffles.
Providing entertainment at the event will be "Dan the D.J."
People can purchase individual tickets at $40 apiece from any Rotarian or online through TicketLeap (under Jefferson Rotary Club) or Facebook (search Rotary Beer and Wine) at a slightly higher cost which includes a service charge.
Sponsorship tables are also available and come with 10 tickets.
