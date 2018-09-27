JEFFERSON —The “Vote Yes for Education” committee, a community-based group of parents, local residents, business representatives and school staff members, met Wednesday evening to voice support for the upcoming operational referendum in the School District of Jefferson and find out what they could do to help.
Over the next several weeks, the group will be working to spread the word about the referendum. Volunteers will be communicating friend to friend, neighbor to neighbor and across the school district, so that everyone knows about the vote Nov. 6, what the cost would be if it passes, and what kind of cuts the local schools might have to absorb if it does not pass.
Being an advocacy group, the “Vote Yes” volunteers said they would love to see everyone vote in favor of the referendum, but more importantly, they don’t want anyone left behind due to being unaware of the referendum or not feeling that their vote will make a difference.
“Vote Yes for Education” is an independent, community-based advocacy group funded wholly by community donations. No taxpayer dollars are used for this cause. While the school district has a responsibility to inform the community about the facts of the referendum, how it works and how the money would be used, the district itself cannot advocate one way or the other.
The referendum Nov. 6 will consist of a single question: “Shall the School District of Jefferson, Jefferson County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by up to $775,000 for the 2019-20 school year and by up to an additional $775,000 per year for each of the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years for a total of up to $3.1 million for the 2022-23 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of maintaining reasonable class sizes, providing educational programming, maintaining facilities and addressing safety and security needs?”
The purpose of the operational referendum is to allow the district to maintain its programs, class sizes and staffing at current levels.
The School District of Jefferson is in the final year of a three-year operational referendum which has allowed the district to maintain its programs. After the 2018-19 school year, the previously authorized money runs out, and the new referendum looks to repeat that investment into the future.
The past referendum asked for “up to” $775,000 per year for three years. However, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education actually did not levy the full amount in the second of those years after state aid and other unanticipated budget factors all came in more favorably than expected. In that year, the district took only $575,000 of the $775,000 authorized to levy.
The new operational referendum allows for the same possibility — that the district does not have to levy the full amount in any given year if it does not need all of the authorized funds to maintain its programs.
According to a school budget forecast prepared for the School District of Jefferson by financial adviser Robert W. Baird and Co., without new referendum funds, the local school district will face a deficit of $3.1 million in four years. This forecast is based on enrollment projections, among other factors, assuming no increase in state aid and no change in revenue limits.
The new “stepped-up” referendum would address this deficit and eliminate it so the schools could continue to operate without substantial cuts.
Bill Pinnow, who chairs the “Vote Yes” committee, said he felt the reason the district’s last operational referendum was successful is because community members came forward to share their stories, putting a human face on the impact that a successful — or a failed — referendum would have.
Laying out the different ways people could get involved, Pinnow listed the group’s Facebook awareness-building campaign, yard signs, neighbor-to-neighbor discussions, letters to local newspapers, door-to-door visits and donations ... not to mention showing up at the polls on Nov. 6.
“I was contacted by a lot of people who were unable to make it to the meeting tonight, and there are businesses willing to keep signs at their locations if people want to pick them up later,” Pinnow said of the yard signs.
Committee member Nona Schrader, who is coordinating the door-to-door campaign, said that volunteers need not feel they have to “convince” residents. Just greeting people cordially and providing literature on the referendum is good enough, so that everyone has access to all of the facts.
Schrader said the group will not be doing phone banking this time, as that method has proven less effective in the days of cell phones.
“People don’t want to pick up a number they don’t recognize,” she said.
Volunteers will be visiting area residences across the City of Jefferson on Oct. 13 and 27, with times selected so as not to conflict with any Packers or Badgers games.
As to donations, Pinnow said the group already has received numerous donations from the community, and it’s these donations that are funding the yard signs now available. In addition, money contributed to the “Vote Yes” campaign helps to pay for print and broadcast advertising and infographics that are available for display at local businesses. More donations are welcomed and will be used to further spread the word, Pinnow said.
After laying out the group’s basic campaign schedule, Pinnow opened up the meeting to questions from attendees.
Two attendees, Benjamin Gomez and Vianey Haas, both spoke about the need to make all of the information about the referendum available in Spanish as well, and to open up the conversation to the Spanish-speaking community.
Gomez suggested that “Vote Yes” representatives work with building principals to find ways to reach Spanish speakers within the school community and make sure they have the details of the referendum and the impact it would have — pass or fail — on the school programs that are important to them.
Haas, who works as Hispanic outreach coordinator at the County-City Credit Union, said she’s very passionate about helping Hispanic people in the area get involved and have a say in the community as a whole. Part of having a say means being able to cast a vote, if they are citizens authorized to do so, she said.
Haas and Gomez said they would like to see the referendum question printed in Spanish as well as English on the ballot, and if that is not possible, perhaps posting a Spanish translation of the referendum question outside the polling places so registered voters for whom Spanish is their main language can better parse out the legalese.
Asked about what to say about potential program cuts should the referendum fail to pass, Pinnow referred the attendee to the detailed list prepared by the school district, which is available to the public through the district’s website at sdoj.org.
“The school district’s website is by far the best source for that kind of information,” he said.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson, who was at the “Vote Yes” meeting to pass out factual information sheets on the referendum, said that he or Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district, would be happy to field more complex questions should any residents have them.
He said he also would be willing to provide information on the referendum to any group that would like to learn more, whether it’s the local chamber of commerce or a “Vote No” group, should such a group form officially.
