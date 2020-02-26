JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education Wednesday night accepted a 14 donations from the past month valued at a total of $12,485.95.
These donations bring the total of donations accepted yet in the 2020 year to $41,548.81.
Among the donations officially accepted Wednesday were the following:
• Rudy Korsmo donated $2,000 toward the Jefferson High School baseball program.
• The Sullivan Elementary School Parents and Teachers Helping Students group donated an iPad to that school for use by the physical education classes. The iPad is valued at $299.
• The East Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization made several separate donations. These include alternative seating and a table for East, valued at $2,950.60; a set of six heavy-duty book bins, valued at $49.99; storage shelves, valued at $252.52; and books for the school's English Language Learners program, valued at $185.34.
• The Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization contributed a meal for the judges at the Solo and Ensemble music competition the school recently hosted, valued at $405.50.
• The district accepted a Cooperative Educational Service Association 2 raffle prize valued at $400, which included a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training kit with 10 torsos, 10 DVDs, a manikin handpump for inflation, a classroom carry bag, 50 replacement airways, 10 replacement fees, 50 manikin wipes and a facilitator guide.
• Renata Furan donated $500 of school supplies and personal hygiene products for use at Jefferson High School.
• The Larry Pennewell Memorial contributed $2,000 in scholarship funds for swimming camp to be used for one male and one female swimmer at Jefferson High School.
• Gerald Sonnenberg donated $693 toward wrestling uniforms and shorts for use by Jefferson High School.
• Doug and Marie Linse donated a Baldwin piano, bench and sheet music valued at $500.
• The Jefferson Kiwanis Club donated $750 toward the Eagles Closet at Jefferson High School, serving needy students and their families.
• Last but not least, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation donated a "Strong Resilient Community-Building Project Grant" in the amount of $1,500 to be used district-wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.