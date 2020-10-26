JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday accepted a total of $5,650 in donations for this past month, bringing the year-to-date total for 2020 to $90,313.37.
Topping the list this month, the Jefferson High School Class of 2020 donated $3,000 toward a new gym sound system at Jefferson High School.
Subaru donated a 2009 Outback vehicle for the high school’s automotive department to work on. The vehicle is valued at $2,190.
The Sullivan United Methodist Church contributed $160 toward school supplies for needy students at Sullivan Elementary School.
A local women’s group that wished to make a donation anonymously funded $200 worth of school supplies for needy students districtwide.
The Fort Community Credit Union, meanwhile, donated $100 in “chamber bucks” to go to school staff members as a gesture of appreciation, to go toward self-care items. These were distributed district-wide.
Also Monday, the board named five Citizens of the Month, one from each district school.
The students were selected by their teachers for upholding the highest ideals of character as promoted through the district’s character education initiative.
In a normal school year, each honoree would have been invited to attend the school board meeting to receive their honor in person. However, with a pandemic raging and all Jefferson schools limited to virtual instruction at this time, students were not invited to appear in person.
Instead they’ll receive their awards through their individual schools at a later date.
The recipients are:
From Jefferson High School, senior Lindsey Krause.
From Jefferson Middle School, seventh-grader Noah Hudson.
From West Elementary School, fifth-grader Kessa Pulkrabek.
From East Elementary School, fifth-grader Bella Smith.
From Sullivan Elementary School, fifth-grader Silas Wellnitz.
