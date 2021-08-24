JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday approved the budget for the 2021-22 school year.
With some figures still to come in — such as the official district enrollment calculated Sept. 17, and equalized valuation and aid numbers expected in October — planners anticipate a local school tax rate of $10.25 per $1,000 of property value for the 2021-22 school year.
The impact on local school tax bills is anticipated to come to a $51.35 savings over the previous year for owners of a $100,000 property, or a savings of $102.70 for owners of a $200,000 property.
That’s down slightly from $10.77 in 2020-21.
One of the big factors is membership (basically enrollment, but calculating in half-day 4K students as half a “full time equivalent” student and adding in summer school enrollment as a fraction of the whole).
Membership in the Jefferson schools has gone steadily down due to demographic trends — there are just fewer children being born in the area, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district.
Offsetting that trend somewhat has been a large increase in open enrollment students coming into the district in recent years. At one time, the Jefferson schools recorded a net loss in this area, with more students going out than coming in, but in recent years it has trended strongly in the other direction.
Since the money allocated for those students travels with them to their chosen districts, the change has had a very positive effect on the Jefferson budgets.
The official open enrollment period has closed for the coming school year, but open enrollees are now actually accepted year-round.
At this time, 245 students from surrounding districts have applied to come into the Jefferson schools, while 169 have applied to go out using the same mechanism.
That comes to a net gain of 76 students for the district, the highest the Jefferson schools have ever recorded, Peachey said.
In building the budget, district planners assumed no per-pupil increase. Per-pupil adjustment aid has actually dropped $41,552 from the previous year.
The 2021-22 budget includes $26,029,602 million in general/grant fund revenues, a 2.16 percent increase over 2020-21.
The tax levy is projected to be at $12,447,901 across all funds.
Despite this bump, the district anticipates a drop in the local school tax rate, as property values are expected to go up more than they have in recent years.
“Equalized value has gone up pretty much every year,” Peachey said. “We estimate 7 percent growth this year, which will help spread the taxes out.”
The Jefferson schools will also benefit from another year of previously approved referendum funds, the third year of a four-year phase-in, in the amount of $775,000.
It also includes additional federal pandemic relief funds, which came in three portions, with staggered dates by which funds from each package must be used. ESSER I contained $186,130 of pandemic relief funds; ESSER II another $784,374 in pandemic relief funds, and ESSER III $1,761,489.
Of this total, the district expects to spend $458,162 of ESSER funds in the 2021-22 school year.
State aid for the 2021-22 school year is currently estimated to be at $12,289,367.
As education is a staff-heavy business, the largest portion of the district’s expenditures will go toward staff pay and benefits, followed by capital projects.
The debt service levy is slightly down from the 2020-21 school year.
Fund 46, an as-yet-untouchable fund set up a few years ago to address long-term facilities needs, now stands at $1,143.331.37, with $976,238.79 added at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The food service fund is self-supporting and additionally is receiving some pandemic funds.
Meanwhile, the community service fund, supporting things like fifth-grade sports programs and certain event busing, is budgeted at $66,447.
