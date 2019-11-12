JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education approved its annual potential line-of-credit resolution Monday, assuring that if needed for cash-flow purposes, the district could get a loan of up to $1.5 million while it is paying off expenses relating to the current school year and before the revenue comes in from the 2019 taxes.
For the past several years, the school district actually has built up the fund balance so it did not have to use a line of credit, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools.
However, the district always seeks bids for such a measure should it need to take such a loan out.
Offering the low bid again this year was PremierBank, with an interest rate of 3.24 percent, down from last year's offer of 3.74 percent.
In other business Monday, the school board directed district administrators to research high school course fees, how many students were paying fees, how many students were struggling to pay fees, and whether the district's course fee structure was creating a barrier that could cause students to miss out on academic, special interest or career opportunities.
The issue was brought to the school board by board members Terri Wenkman and Dick Lovett after they attended a workshop on equity in education and how school districts can assure they are being equitable for all students.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson and Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district, will look into the issue.
"I know we have families that come to us about the fees, asking if they can either have them waived or set up a payment plan," Rollefson said.
The superintendent added that the school district actually reaches out to offer assistance to families who qualify for free/reduced-price lunches prices and who they know might find it difficult to pay the required fees.
Finally, Rollefson reported to the board on the ongoing process the state is going through in considering the neighboring Palmyra-Eagle Area School District's dissolution request.
The decision as to whether to honor that request falls to a state School District Boundary Appeals Board, which also has the responsibility of dividing up the Palmyra-Eagle territory among neighboring districts if this request is approved.
A separate apportionment board would be created if this request is granted, and that board would have the responsibility of dividing up Palmyra-Eagle staff and assets, Rollefson said.
The state currently is holding a series of meetings to gain citizen input on the proposed dissolution.
Rollefson encouraged Jefferson school board and community members to attend the meeting set for Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Palmyra-Eagle High School gym.
At that meeting, each neighboring district will have 30 minutes to give input and air their concerns.
Rollefson said Jefferson school board members and representatives should give some thought as to the major points they'd like to address at that meeting and who best should speak to each point.
