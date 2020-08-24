JEFFERSON — In the final lead-up to classes beginning next week, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday approved two new hires, both in the area of special education.
Serving as the new Pathways special education teacher for special education students ages 18-21 will be Maddie Volk, a Jefferson High School graduate who last year completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Volk has a minor in at-risk youth.
Volk currently is working on her master’s degree in special education through Marian University and is expected to complete that program in December.
Volk’s teaching experience so far has included nine months as a special education paraprofessional for the Jefferson school, preceded by four months in a similar position with the Fox Point-Bayside school district before that.
Her teaching certification is pending her completion of the master’s program in December.
Volk is qualified to work with the district’s swimming program and/or Best Buddies club, if needed.
Also hired was Rachel Dampier, who will take over a cross-categorical special education position at Sullivan Elementary School.
Dampier received her bachelor’s degree in special education through the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and followed that up with a master’ degree in special education in 2014, with three specialist certificates: autism, applied behavior analysis and transition specialist.
Dampier spent the past 12 years with the Wisconsin Early Autism Project, serving as a clinical supervisor/behavioral therapist.
She does not have teaching experience in the public school setting, but does have extensive background in the field in terms of training, certification, experience and knowledge, the administrative recommendation noted.
Dampier will be applying for a one-year license with stipulations, as she did not need a Department of Public Instruction license in her prior position and needs to complete a semester of teaching before qualifying for her provisional license.
The hiree comes with a strong recommendation from the interview team, which cited her extensive knowledge and experience creating functional behavioral assessments and behavior intervention plans and her dozen years of clinical experience working with students with autism spectrum disorders and other conditions such as obsessive compulsive disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and anxiety.
In other business, the school board approved two donations.
The first was a $25 prize from Adams Publishing Group (the Daily Union’s parent company) in recognition of the winning entry in the Watertown Daily Times’ “Design an Ad” contest. The student is from East Elementary School.
The second donation came from Walmart of Jefferson, which provided a $1,500 community grant to support the new student first day program and the Student of the Month program at Jefferson High School.
The total donations from this month came to $1,525, bringing the 2020 year-to-date total to $72,681.35.
