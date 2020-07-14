JEFFERSON — In normal times, the schools in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and other surrounding districts could be seen as rivals.
Now during this time of coronavirus, administrators from all of the schools in the county are teaming up to cooperatively determine what measures they can take to keep students safe in the fall.
Working under the advisement of the Jefferson County Health Department and other government officials, area school superintendents have come up with a set of guiding principles to help districts as they make difficult decisions about what school will look like in the fall.
After reviewing the list of principles, members of the Jefferson school board gave a nod to the process via straw poll, giving School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson the go-ahead to continue working toward the fall school opening with these principles in mind.
In a presentation during the regular Jefferson school board meeting Monday, Rollefson outlined the cooperative process and the principles that county superintendents had set out.
Rollefson said that in the last few weeks, superintendents across the county saw a need for solidarity and uniformity for all schools as they moved forward with school planning during the pandemic.
Assisting in that process, Pam Streich, who retired as the superintendent of the Lake Mills school district on June 30, has accepted a position as a liaison between the Jefferson County Health Department and all schools (public, private and parochial) in the county.
Citing a similar group of school officials in Dane County, Rollefson relayed their assertion that a hybrid model of schooling (part in-person instruction, part virtual) would amplify the stark inequities that already exist for students at risk — those of color, those with disabilities, English Language Learners and those who are economically disadvantaged.
The superintendents looked to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which advocates that all policy considerations for the coming year start with the goal of students being physically present in school.
“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020,” Rollefson said.
He cited the Dane County superintendents’ concern that, “Additionally, the presumed health and disease mitigation benefits of implementing a hybrid attendance model are in question, while the risks of learning loss and social emotional damage that will result from any such model are clear.”
“Lengthy time away from school and associated interruptions of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits, as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the Dane County group wrote. “This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality. Beyond the educational impact and social impact of school closures, there has been substantial impact on food security and physical activity for children and families.”
Although children and adolescents play a major role in amplifying influenza outbreaks to date, this does not appear to be the case with SARS-CoV-2, (COVID-19), the neighboring county superintendents said.
The Dane County superintendents noted that policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families and the community by keeping children home.
Therefore, they asserted, policymakers should acknowledge that COVID-19 policies are intended to mitigate, not eliminate, risk.
The Dane County group said evidence suggests that spacing as close to 3 feet may approach the benefits of the previously recommended 6 feet of space, if students wear face coverings and are asymptomatic.
Schools should weigh the benefits of strict adherence to 6-feet spacing between students with the potential downside if remote learning is the alternative, the group said, discouraging strict adherence to small student group size in favor of other risk mitigation strategies.
The Dane County superintendents shed doubt on the efficacy of various hybrid models, saying all of them have critical deficiencies that adversely affect all students and disproportionately impact historically under-served students.
Some of these deficiencies include: limiting interaction between students and teachers to a couple of days a week and multiplying inequities for higher-need and higher-risk groups in terms of opportunity, instruction, and social and emotional support.
“Our incredible teachers and support staff do not have the capacity to provide in-person instruction and rigorous, relevant distance-learning instruction to students at the same time, as would be required in a hybrid model of any kind,” the Dane County group asserted.
Thus, the superintendents advocated a return to full face-to-face instruction with additional protective measures, outbreak response plans, hygiene and cleaning standards, staff training, social distancing and required facemasks under most circumstances.
On July 7, Dane County mandated a new facemask requirement for all people age 5 and up.
By this time, Jefferson County school superintendents had formed a similar group to that formed earlier in Dane County, agreeing to work together to identify some core guiding principles for the reopening of schools throughout this county.
With the establishment of the new Jefferson County superintendent team, Rollefson asked the school-by-school solution teams within the Jefferson district to pause their work to take into account the conclusions of the county group.
As with the Dane County group that preceded it, the Jefferson County school administrators looked to the latest information from the American Academy of Pediatrics to help them determine best practices, adopting the AAP’s goal of students being physically present in school.
On top of learning deficits caused by the virtual learning system all state districts employed in the spring of 2020, not having students in the school buildings has interrupted vital social services and has made it more difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits, as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse, depression, and suicidal ideation, putting students at risk, experts on children’s health have concluded.
“Beyond the educational impact and social impact of school closures, there has been substantial impact on food security and physical activity for children and families,” Rollefson said.
He noted that due to pandemic-related closures and the accompanying economic downturn, many families have relied on the free meals provided by school districts over the spring and summer, through Jefferson’s Eagle Meals program and its counterparts around the county.
Rollefson noted that optimal standards for academic and social/emotional learning in schools conflict with strict adherence to current physical distancing guidelines. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for districts to “space seating/desks 6 feet apart when feasible.”
However, in many school settings, 6 feet between students is not feasible without limiting the number of students.
Local administrators came down on the side of in-person versus virtual learning, even if 6-foot spacing was not possible. When considering all of the ramifications, lesser distances might be acceptable, they determined, especially if all involved wear facemasks.
As county school administrators worked together to lay out optimal plans for students’ return to school buildings in the fall, the local superintendents developed a list of concessions that would be necessary with and without facemasks.
“I do not have the authority to speak for these other districts, so I will leave that up to them when they are prepared to share this common and unified ground,” Rollefson said.
He noted that some farther-flung districts, such as Oconomowoc and Kettle Moraine, have already indicated that they will be providing face-to-face instruction five days per week for 4-year-old kindergartners through high-schoolers, with an option for parents to choose virtual schooling.
Others, more regionally across Jefferson County and within the Rock Valley Conference, are leaning toward similar approaches, but have not yet made announcements to the press, Rollefson said.
“However, it is evident that this is the direction for the vast majority of schools,” he said.
At this point, the individual school superintendents are sharing the guiding principles they developed together with their respective school boards.
The guiding principles are:
1. Foundation: We support the American Academy of Pediatrics Statement as one of the guiding principles of our School Reopening Plan: “Schools provide more than just academics to children and adolescents. In addition to reading, writing and math, children learn social and emotional skills, get exercise and access to mental health support and other things that cannot be provided with online learning. For many families, school is where kids get healthy meals, access to the internet, and other vital services.”
2. Safety: Student, staff, and family safety is a very high priority. Plans will reflect guidance from the Department of Public Instruction, CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics as well as state and local health departments.
3. Full return to school: Plans will reflect a preference for full-day, face-to-face classroom learning and focus on creating conditions to reopen schools as safely as possible. However, knowing that the trajectory of COVID-19 outbreaks is changing weekly, we are planning for multiple school opening scenarios.
4. Face coverings: To allow the return of all students, face coverings will be required for all staff and students whenever benefits outweigh harm. Individual concerns will be addressed on a case-by-case basis (i.e., young learners, medically fragile students, students with Individual Education Plans, or when recommended social distancing can be achieved, etc.).
The superintendents’ statement went on to say, “Face coverings allow districts to provide more students busing services, reduce constraints on class size, allow for face-to-face instruction five days per week, reduce the need to prepare plans for daily entering and exiting the building, reduce the need for staggered starts, and address other social/physical distancing challenges.”
5. Flexibility: We understand that some families have unique factors that may necessitate alternative plans for (their) student rather than attending face-to-face instruction. These needs will be addressed on an individual basis.
6. Health screenings: We support the screening of all students and staff participating in the school setting. The procedures for this screening may be conducted at school or at home as determined by each district/private school.
7. Instruction: Instructional models may include blended and virtual options for students in the event that we cannot safely provide full-day, face-to-face classroom learning for our students or if schools are forced to close for an extended period of time.
8. Athletics: Individual athletic programs will be addressed in consultation with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and the local health department, following CDC, Wisconsin Health Department, and other athletic organization guidelines.
Rollefson emphasized that a virtual schooling option would still be available for students who need or desire that approach.
He also recognized the chance that school closings could again be mandated if COVID-19 cases rise sharply in the fall, winter, or spring, and schools could again be forced to return to all-virtual instruction.
“Our staff did the best they could this past March, April and May in the quickly created virtual learning environment,” Rollefson said. “From that experience, we learned a lot. We are prepared to do a much better job in a virtual classroom should we need to again.”
Among the changes, the district has purchased document cameras that will allow educators to teach synchronously, offering the same lesson to students in-person and virtually at the same time.
“In other words, if the students who are in the building with classmates and their teacher and are in math class at 9:10 a.m., their classmates at home learning virtually will also join at that same time. They will be able to interact, ask questions and participate live,” Rollefson said.
Meanwhile, the attitude toward virtual schooling will no longer be laissez-faire.
“Attendance will be taken in the classroom and virtually,” Rollefson noted. “Learning is no longer optional, but required.”
While the area superintendents were developing their core guiding principles, building Solutions Teams have been hard at work grappling with the many logistical challenges brought about by COVID-19.
The work Jefferson’s school-by-school Solutions Teams have already put in will serve as a springboard for staff, parents, students, and community conversations.
As discussions move forward, Rollefson said, he fully expects parents to question why one approach or another was or was not considered, and all of the input will be considered with respect and civility.
Earlier in the summer, the Solutions Teams had worked hard to figure out a hybrid system that could combine both in-person and virtual learning. Though area districts now are headed in the direction of five-day-a-week, face-to-face classes, this work will not be wasted.
In fact, it will ready the schools to turn on a dime should the pandemic or a regional outbreak require another school shutdown or hybrid approach.
In the meantime, school personnel will be moving full steam ahead on numerous fronts to try and assure student health and safety while delivering the kind of holistic education families have come to expect.
This preparation will include learning new technologies; developing new cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene expectations; working through very new experiences in which rookie teachers cannot even rely on the experience of veteran teachers; developing new communication protocols; reaching out to families with students learning virtually; and so much more, Rollefson said.
Many of the changes being made in the interest of student and staff safety will be hard on staff and students alike, he acknowledged, and some of changes are sure to meet with push-back from the public, such as the move toward mandating facemasks.
As school districts close on their final preparations for the fall before an anticipated reopening in September, there is a lot of work to do.
This might necessitate additional school board meetings to deal with the many facets of reopening during a pandemic.
Discussion
Most of the school board discussion following the presentation of these principles centered around the potential mask mandate (See related article for details).
In general, school board members commended the effort that had gone into the county cooperative planning process.
Dick Lovett, who prior to becoming a member of the Jefferson school board served as Jefferson High School principal, commended the return to regular grading and attendance expectations whether students are doing school virtually or in-person.
“When school shut down, students had the opportunity to continue working at their academic coursework,” Lovett said. “Some did. Some did not.”
The plan for synchronous, graded, coursework in 2020-21 is significantly different, Lovett said.
Rather than doing their assignments, “whenever I wake up, whenever I want to or whenever I’m done with work,” Lovett said, students will be working synchronously with their classes, with full academic expectations.
“This way, few kids will want to have a report card grade as a D or F,” Lovett said.
In addition, the return to school buildings will allow students to re-establish important social connections, Lovett said, in terms of their personal interactions with teachers and other students and also their involvement in various enrichment activities.
“Who do you network with at home — your mom and dad, maybe a sibling?” Lovett asked.
Board member Terri Wenkman said the return to school would reconnect students to vital services, from healthy meals to special education supports, for which there is evident need.
“I know we are supposed to be 100 percent about educating students, but schools do a lot more, too,” Wenkman said, stressing the supports schools provide for students’ social and emotional needs.
Meanwhile, she said, student and staff safety always has been a guiding principle, but in these times, it will require new and strengthened measures to address the threat posed by the pandemic.
While the school board did not pass an official resolution to this effect, a straw poll of board members showed all of them were willing to get behind the guiding principles laid out by the county superintendent group, authorizing Rollefson and his planning team to move forward with those principles in mind as they prepare for fall school opening.
