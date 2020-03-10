JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson has approved Findorff as the company to undertake a facilities study that will look at long-term facilities needs and priorities for the district.
Around a dozen firms submitted bids and a panel of district officials did personal interviews with representatives of five of those firms.
Following those interviews, Findorff, centered in Milwaukee, emerged as the top candidate, impressing the interview panel with its experience and approach ,and also submitting the low bid for the project at $9,500.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson said during the board of education meeting Monday that Findorff’s assets included 130 years of experience, Jefferson connections, experience at all five of the district’s buildings, especially East Elementary School — where the district sees the greatest infrastructure needs — $1 billion in school construction projects in the past decade, solid references with 80-percent repeat clients, 430 employees, a referendum planning team, and a focus on maintenance and safety.
Additionally, Rollefson cited Findorff’s commitment to developing a 10-year projects plan, prioritizing that plan, developing an options-based approach and working on a community communications plan.
Two representatives of the firm — Matt Breunig, director of project management, and Tanner Davis, project manager — attended Monday’s school board meeting to answer any questions its members might have.
“We are very appreciative of this opportunity to work cooperatively with you,” Breunig said.
Rollefson said that while people might think of an interview as a series of questions to be answered by the interviewee, the way this process worked was that the firms approached the Jefferson officials with their proposal.
Each group had an hour-long interview, 45 minutes of which was taken up with their proposal. The firms’ representatives explained what their study would look like, how they would communicate their findings with the community, and how they would work with architects, engineers and the construction team.
“We had some very experienced groups,” Rollefson said.
The firms also toured the district’s facilities, particularly East, where district officials are most concerned about building infrastructure.
“It’s a beautiful school, but it’s 80 years old and, frankly, it’s tired,” Rollefson said.
Findorff has done similar studies in more than a dozen districts in recent years.
Board member Glenn Fleming asked how long the process would take, and Breunig said that the firm can work with the district’s timetable — whatever turnaround time needed could be accommodated.
Initial estimates have the firm reporting its findings back to the school board in May or June, Rollefson said.
“We are not rushed,” the superintendent said. “We want them to take their time and do a good job.”
The superintendent noted that Tim Graffin, director of buildings and grounds for the district, is the local expert on the school facilities needs, but this study will go way beyond day-to-day maintenance and upkeep.
As to whether the facilities study would spur a referendum down the line, Rollefson said it’s way too early to take that step.
The current study will focus on all facility needs and call on Findorff’s expertise to see what they recommend should be addressed in the next decade-plus.
Then the district will look to see which of these needs could be met through the normal maintenance budget, which might fit into a 10-year facilities plan and which might call for a major project.
Following its discussion, the school board voted to approve Findorff to conduct the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.