JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson Board of Education received an update Monday on the 2022-23 proposed budget.
The budget for 2022-23 is still very much a work in progress, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district, laying out the timeline for the next several months of budget determinations.
In the next four months, the district will continue to review various budget areas and staffing levels.
By July 1, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is scheduled to provide an estimate of the amount the district will receive next year in state equalization aid.
The public budget hearing is set for Aug. 22.
The official enrollment count for the 2022-23 school year does not get set until the third Friday in September each year. This year, that will fall on Sept. 16.
On Oct. 1, then, the state is slated to release new equalized values for each district.
The DPI will issue its final determination of state aid amounts on Oct 15.
Finally, with all of that information in hand, the Jefferson school board is slated to set the 2022-23 tax levy on Oct. 24.
Among the factors that will determine next year's budget is school membership, which basically means enrollment, with early childhood, half-day 4K and summer school enrollment figured into the equation as fractions of "full-time equivalent" students.
The Jefferson district, like other school districts across the region, has seen demographic changes, with less children being born, so that smaller incoming classes replace larger classes of graduating seniors.
In the last several years, FTE membership has dropped from 1,798 in 2019-20 to 1,739 in 2020-21 to 1,673 in 2021-22 and 1,641 in 2022-23.
On the other side of the equation, the Jefferson district has seen open enrollment - that is, students from other public school districts who choose to open-enroll in the Jefferson schools - rise sharply.
Following a number of years with a negative open enrollment trend - that is, more students heading out of the Jefferson schools than heading in - the district saw a gain of 28 students through open enrollment in 2019-20.
In 2020-21, this balance shifted to plus 43, following by plus 52 in 2021-22, and plus 78 in 2022-23.
The tax dollars set aside for each open enrollee travels with the student from the home district to the district in which they choose to enroll. So this shift to the positive has brought in many thousands of dollars to the Jefferson district.
As school planners begin building next year's proposed budget, they are starting with certain assumptions.
Planners are working with an assumed 0 percent increase in per-pupil allowances and a 0 percent increase in per-pupil categorical aid.
Factored into this coming year's budget is $775,000, already approved from the fourth year of the current operating referendum.
The district has also already been approved to receive $622,636 in ESSER (pandemic relief) funds.
Also, additional CARES Act money in the amount of $232,135 will be coming into the district in the next year.
Reviewing the pandemic relief funds, Peachey said that ESSER 1 (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) brought in $198,053 to the local area, a portion of which had to be redistributed to the local parochial schools.
This money, which has to be spent by Sept. 30 of 2022, has been received and allocated.
Meanwhile, ESSER II (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations) in the amount of $784,374 was received this year and must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.
Already approved is a third ESSER package (titled American Rescue Plan Act) in the amount of $1,761,489, which must be spent by Sept. 30 of 2024.
The district has budgeted to use $622,636 of ESSER funds in 2022-23, for the following purposes: learning management systems, live streaming service, cleaning supplies, staff training, supplemental staffing to reduce class size at the elementary level as well as in the areas of at-risk and interventionists), Chromebooks, intervention resources, pandemic protections such as gloves, face shields and masks, and the implementation of the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) college and career readiness program in the district.
Peachey said that the district expects its state equalization aid to go down in the next year.
The trend in recent years has been mostly downward, with a spike in 2021-22.
Breaking down the most recent equalization aid amounts, the district received $12,221,083 in 2019-20, $12,173,214 in 2020-21, $12,315,435 in 2021-22, and is expected to receive $12,177,338 in 2022-23. That represents a dip of $138,097 next year.
Meanwhile, per-pupil categorical aid has been on a downward trajectory for the past few years.
In 2019-20, the district received $1,380,120; in 2020-21, and it received $1,334,858; in 2021-22 $1,288,112. District planners expect to receive even less in 2022-23, estimating a total of $1,249,528. That's a drop of $38,584.
In terms of general fund revenues, the district expects to see a slight increase. The 2021-22 general fund revenues came to $26,065,476. Projected general fund revenues for 2022-23 come to $26,104,715. That's an increase of $39,239 or 0.15 percent.
The local tax levy is expected to increase in 2022-23 by a total of $133,354 or 1.05 percent.
District planners have budgeted no increases in building per-pupil allocations.
The district is planning for a transportation rate increase of 2.5 percent.
Meanwhile, career ladder increases (to certified staff members who have reached a certain number of years of service or attained a certain degree) are being held not-to-exceed the Consumer Price Index.
The district does expect a big bump in health insurance costs for 2022, which is projected to go up around 8 percent.
Breaking down the top seven major areas of expenditure, Peachey said that as usual with this personnel-heavy business, salaries and benefits account for $15,599,831 of the budget in regular education plus a special education budget of $2,617,444.
Open enrollment students heading out cost the district $1,746,298.
Buildings and grounds costs, including utilities, amount to $1,008,788.
Transportation (not including special education transportation) amounts to $690,396.
The district projects budget for the coming year is set at $621,242, and ESSER-qualifying expenditures amount for $622,636.
The biggest upcoming district maintenance projects worked into next year's budget amount to a total of $662,342.
The projects slated to be done in the next year include air handler replacement, water heater replacements, rooftop air-handling unit replacement, controls upgrades, floor maintenance, tennis court resurfacing, painting, carpeting, library air handling unit replacement, upsizing a heating/cooling unit, sealing an old coal chute, purchasing a 4X4 with a salter for snow removal, refinishing gym floor(s), replacing water softener(s), replacing the housing on exhaust fans, replacing aging district vehicle(s), parking lot resurfacing and backstop fence replacement.
The general fund expenditure budget is expected to go down by $16,522 or 0.06 percent, from $26,100,207 in 2021-22 to $26,083,685 in 2022-23.
