JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday took a tour of the High School Outdoor Athletic Complex to get an update on the status of infrastructure.
In addition, the district’s three elementary schools were given honors by the state Department of Public Instruction.
During the tour of the athletic complex, board members were able to see what Superintendent Mark Rollefson called “about 25 years worth of wear and tear” on the bleachers, pressbox and lightpoles in the complex.
Rollefson said no actions or decisions were made and the tour was just a report of the complex’s status so it can be taken into account for future planning. Rollefson said he is not sure when improvements to the complex would be made.
“I can’t even predict that far ahead,” Rollefson said.
Meanwhile, West, East and Sullivan elementary schools were awarded bronze-level recognition for the district’s multi-level system of supports for students.
The bronze-level recognition is a first-level recognition that districts must receive before they are eligible to receive higher levels of recognition by the DPI.
“This has been several years of hard work by our staff,” Rollefson said. “It’s neat to get honored.”
Otherwise it was a “pretty light” meeting, according to Rollefson.
The board also discussed changing the language in the district policy on student tobacco use to include e-cigarettes and the policy on extended fieldtrips, Rollefson said.
The next Jefferson board of education meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26.
