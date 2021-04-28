JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board welcomed two new members at its reorganizational meeting Monday.
Thomas Condon and Seth Ebel have been elected to the board, filling positions vacated by outgoing board President Donna Bente and board member Travis Maze.
Condon, representing the outlying Area 1, and Ebel, representing Area 2, the City of Jefferson, were sworn in at the start of the reorganizational meeting Monday.
Elected as president to replace Bente was Terri Wenkman, the former board vice president.
Moving into the vice president role was Matthew Peltier.
Elected as clerk/deputy treasurer for the board was, Dick Lovett, who has served in this position for the past year.
Re-elected as treasurer/deputy clerk for the board, was Tanya Ball, who has served in that role for the last year.
Wenkman served as the district’s Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate last year.
This year, Peltier will take over as the board’s official delegate, with Wenkman named as the alternate.
Serving as the board’s representative to Cooperative Educational Service Agency #2 last year was Lovett. He will be stepping down this year and the role will be filled by Glenn Fleming.
The district’s representative to the Council for the Performing Arts has been instrumental music teacher Denise Tubman-Reichhoff and she will continue serving in that capacity.
Last year, Wenkman and Lovett represented the board in negotiations with the Jefferson Education Association. This year, Lovett will continue in that capacity and Ball also will serve.
The Jefferson Support Staff Federation negotiations representative position was eliminated this year, as that group has not met for the past nine years. If needed, that role will be re-established and someone appointed to that position, said Mark Rollefson, Jefferson schools superintendent.
Rollefson has represented the district for some time on the Jefferson Community Foundation Board. He will continue in this role this year.
For some time, Laura Peachey, the district’s director of business services, has represented the Jefferson schools on any Tax Incremental Financing District boards that might be formed or continue in the municipalities the district serves. She will continue in that capacity through the next year.
Athletic Director Steve Gee will again step up as the district’s representative to the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board.
Fleming will continue on the district’s Sponsorship Advisory Committee, and the other board member on that committee will be Ebel, replacing Lovett.
Finally, district staff member Beth Pizano will continue to represent the school district on the Jefferson Library Board.
