JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board approved adjusted metrics Tuesday night to lay out what level of COVID-19 transmission would trigger a mask requirement on a school-by-school basis.
As opposed to a 1 percent threshold suggested at a prior meeting, the board authorized a per-building threshold of 3 percent of the student body/staff testing positive for COVID-19 in a given week.
These calculations will be done each Friday to guide school policy for the coming week.
As of last Friday, only one building in the district was at the level of COVID-19 transmission that would trigger the requirement. That was Jefferson Middle School, which at that time was at 5 percent.
In the interim, students and their families have received notice that there has been additional transmission among the school population.
No masks will be required yet this week; instead, the district will be looking at the numbers this Friday and making determinations for the next week from there.
The school district has set up a local COVID-19 dashboard, accessible through the district's website, to allow parents to see exactly what the levels are at.
Meanwhile, the district aslo has started sending out a weekly "Friday Focus" communique to communicate the level of transmission.
If that level is below 3 percent at a given building, families will be able to use that number to guide their decisions as to whether they feel their children should wear masks to school.
At the 3 percent level, the mask requirement would go into effect for all staff and students at the affected school and would stay in effect for the next week.
Superintendent Charles Urness noted that the district already has seen an increase in mask usage by choice in the past couple of weeks in response to rising COVID-19 transmission levels in specific schools.
Unlike several recent meetings, Tuesday's special school board meeting did not include time for public comment. The district has heard from upward of 50 area residents (not all of them with children in the Jefferson public schools or residing within the district) at recent meetings.
Public comment has been mixed but has tipped heavily against mask mandates of any type.
There were around 20 members of the public in attendance at Tuesday's special board meeting.
Urness said that some of these attendees probably assumed they'd have the opportunity to address the board directly during that meeting.
Urness noted that traditionally in Jefferson, a public comment period is scheduled during the second school board meeting of the month.
Following this pattern, the next school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 11 will not include a public comment period, but the meeting after that, on Oct. 25, will.
However, the option always exists for any parent, community member or concerned citizen to email the superintendent or individual school board members. While not shared out loud, the board will receive that information and will take these comments into consideration, he said.
BOARD DELIBERATION
Action at Tuesday's board meeting came in a series of three votes, all of them centering on edits to the school district's COVID-19 mitigation measures document.
The first vote dealt with how these requirements were broken down.
Board members voted to break out each elementary school and to look at the numbers in each school separately, as opposed to lumping all of the elementary schools together.
Within the same motion, the board voted to change what constituted "low," "moderate", "Substantial" and "high" transmission levels.
The edited documents define "low transmission" as 0-1% of the student body and staff testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of a week.
"Moderate" transmission would fall between 1.01 and 2; "substantial" between 2.01 and 2.99; and transmission above 3% would be considered "high."
That measure passed by a vote of 5-2, with board members Seth Ebel and Terri Wenkman dissenting.
The second vote extended when contact tracing would be required to be carried out at the schools. The existing plan had called for contact tracing to be employed under "high" transmission."
The change shifted that requirement, so it kicks in when transmission reaches the "substantial" level.
The vote on this measure was also 5-2, with board members Tonya Ball and Thomas Condon dissenting.
Th final vote was to approve the overarching COVID-19 mitigation document with all of the changes discussed during Tuesday night's school board meeting. This passed on a 7-0 vote.
