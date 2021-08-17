Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series on area schools using AVID as a learning tool.
JEFFERSON — Rick Lehman, associate principal of Jefferson High School, is a true believer in AVID, a program designed to better prepare students for college-level rigors and careers.
Five years ago, Lehman came to the School District of Jefferson from Waukesha South High School, which has one of the state’s banner AVID programs.
The program provided intensive training in academic strategies, higher-level thinking and organizational skills and fostered in-depth studies through discussion, group work and mentoring.
It also provides a common language and proven, research backed instructional practices for teachers to use both in the dedicated AVID elective and throughout the curriculum.
“I saw the impact that AVID had on Waukesha South both through the AVID elective (a dedicated class) and throughout the school,” Lehman said. “It gave all of our teachers tools to enhance their instruction so we weren’t just impacting the targeted AVID students, but the whole student body.”
Research on the impacts of AVID nationwide back up Lehman’s experience.
AVID tracked student participants throughout high school and into college.
Ninety-five percent of AVID students were admitted to two or four-year programs at the end of their high school education, and 94 percent of those completed their higher degree, “which is astronomical compared to people in the general population,” Lehman noted.
The associate principal proposed that Jefferson initiate an AVID program as well. The administrative team approved the idea and a lengthy period of investigation and training began. As part of the process, the entire high school staff visited schools where AVID had already been established, such as Elkhorn, Brookfield, East Troy and Sun Prairie.
So far, Watertown is the only district in Jefferson County with an AVID program, which started last year at both Watertown High School and Watertown Middle School. (Watch for separate features on the Watertown programs.)
Nick Skretta, incoming Jefferson High School principal, said what he’s seen of the program made him feel it was a really good fit for the Jefferson schools.
The program will be piloted at the ninth-grade level in the fall, and in the following year, plans call for AVID to be expanded in both directions to serve eighth- through tenth-graders.
When AVID got its start, it focused on first-generation college-bound students, students who were not engaged in school and were failing to reach their potential, and those of minority or low socioeconomic status who might not have the same level of parent support or mentoring.
Generally, it’s targeted at students with middling grades, but it might be appropriate for someone who has traditionally received higher grades but has a specific challenge, like Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or Executive Function Disorder and needs assistance to stay on track as their courses increase in rigor and require higher focus and organizational skills.
The Jefferson schools were in the process of investigating AVID to see whether it was a good fit for the district when COVID-19 hit, slowing the process way down.
The entire beginning portion of this past school year was taken up by adjusting to pandemic protocols in the classroom and weathering COVID-19 spikes.
Eventually, however, educators were able to fit in teacher training and site visits to other AVID districts, and by mid-spring, administrators had everything in place to kick off AVID at Jefferson High School this fall.
However, by that point in the year, the regular high school registration dates had already passed and all continuing students already had signed up for a full slate of classes.
Signing up for the dedicated AVID elective would mean adjusting their schedules, and for some students, that might mean dropping something they really wanted to take.
Thus, the initial signup saw fewer students than it might have, had the AVID option been rolled out ahead of the late winter class registration date.
So, Jefferson administrators decided to start the program for two levels at once, for incoming ninth- and tenth-graders.
“Despite the less-than-ideal timing, people have been very positive about the program and very curious to learn about it,” Skretta said.
“I’ve heard from many people who are glad we are doing this,” the incoming principal said.
The move comes at a time when schools all over the state, nation and world are dealing with “learning loss” caused by the pandemic.
Boosting students at this point through these tried and true educational methods could help students who were struggling get back on track and help those who were just getting by to build up momentum for a more successful future, administrators said.
“This is an opportunity for us to hit the ‘re-set’ button and build on the work we have already done, with additional supports and strategies,” Skretta said.
Skretta said that the high school and middle school reached out to specific families whose students they felt would be a good fit for AVID, and they also welcomed students whose families nominated them for the program.
Stepping up as AVID elective teachers in the coming school year are two teachers, Taylor Hooker and William Beil, who underwent extensive training in the AVID program and the learning strategies it is built on.
If AVID sees success in its first year at Jefferson High School, plans call to expand the program at the high school in the following year and also down into the middle school, with the ultimate goal of using AVID strategies throughout the district.
“This is a really sought-after program in Wisconsin and nationwide,” Lehman said. “We are so excited to bring this opportunity to our students, staff, families and community and think it will be a great benefit.”
