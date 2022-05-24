JEFFERSON - The Jefferson School Board Monday recognized 10 longtime employees who will be retiring after the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year or who retired just prior to the start of this year. Recognized were: Dawn Antczak, reading specialist, who spent 17 years with the district; Steve Gee, athletic director, who spent 16 years with the district; Kelly Mallory, who put in 28 years as a special education teacher; Ann Rollefson, who has spent 18 years as Sullivan Elementary School receptionist, plus one year as a long-term sub before she was officially hired; Mary Ellen Taylor, who put in almost four decades as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper for the district, West Elementary School custodian Dale Zastrow, who has dedicated 14 and a half years to the district.
In addition, district officials noted that Debbie Hans, former administrative assistant to the superintendent, retired during the 2021-22 school year after 39 years of service and was recognized in August.
Finally, although the following staff members do not qualify for the district's formal recognition plan qualifications, the board also thanked three additional staffers upon their retirement from the school district.
They are custodian Dale Mayer, who spent eight years with the district; district Library/Media Specialist Kevin Schmitz, who spent five years with the district; and Marianne Vogel, special education paraprofessional, who had previously retired and who has dedicated 22 and a half years to the district.
