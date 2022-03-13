JEFFERSON - Following general demographic trends around the area and the state, School District of Jefferson enrollment has dropped 9 percent in the last decade.
Overall population in the area also has seen a decline, though not so steep.
School planners are looking at current trends - such as a decline in overall birth rates in this area and beyond, and a lack of major developments in the pipeline - and projecting out three different scenarios for growth in the Jefferson schools.
An enrollment study released this week took a look at current and pending housing developments, noting that the number of new residential units built in the district has dropped 86 percent in the last decade despite continuing demand.
The existing population is aging. Currently that means more older homeowners without children, but looking into the future, that means many of those homes will pass on to younger residents, some of whom will have school-age children.
In terms of current development, the report noted that the City of Jefferson has begun to buy up land tracts itself to jump-start residential development.
One such development is set for groundbreaking in the near future, adding 25 single-family home lots in the city.
The report cites officials with Jefferson County and with the Thrive Economic Development Agency, who project that growth will continue along the I-94 corridor, boosting the Johnson Creek and Lake Mills communities, and that some of this growth might reach Jefferson in the coming decade.
Meanwhile, development continues to encroach on the border of Waukesha County, and this growth may boost the rural Sullivan area.
The Village of Sullivan, however, does not expect much growth in the coming years, nor does the rural hamlet of Rome, due to existing farmland preservation policies.
District officials are looking at three different models as to how the district's enrollment could trend.
The low-growth scenario projects continued declining enrollment, judging by the decline in the preschool population in the district between 2015 and 2019. This smaller group of students will likely result in smaller classes of students moving through the elementary, middle and high school in coming years.
The moderate growth scenario projects Jefferson's development to grow at a rate equal to the overall growth rate that Jefferson County saw between 2010 and 2020, or 1.5 percent.
The high growth scenario follows the same methodology as the moderate growth scenario, but uses the Wisconsin State Department of Administration projections. The DOA has overestimated growth in recent years, however, so this might not be a reliable model.
Using these three scenarios, the study then looked at what each scenario would mean in terms of local school enrollment.
The study also calculated in anticipate open-enrollment transfers.
Though once the School District of Jefferson lost a significant number of district residents who chose to open enroll in other public school districts - at one time seeing a net loss of around 100 students - in recent years the balance has tipped sharply the other way and the district has seen a significant net gain in students through open enrollment.
For the past several years, this trend has continued and the gain has become more significant each year.
However, at some point, that trend will almost assuredly slow, if not reverse.
For the purposes of the low-growth scenario, planners projected the net open enrollment gain to return to 0.
In the moderate scenario, planners calculated open enrollment figures remaining steady where they are currently.
In the high growth scenario, planners assumed continued net gain in open enrollment, with the number of students coming into the district through this mechanism continuing to increase.
Calculating all of these factors in - and with no other unknown factors that would have an impact on population and demographics, such as a second pandemic or world war - the low-growth scenario would result in a net loss of 214 students in the next decade, with enrollment dropping from 1,759 down to 1,545.
The moderate growth scenario puts school enrollment up by a modest 55 students over the next decade, bringing enrollment back up to 1,814.
The high growth scenario puts Jefferson enrollment up by 378 students over the next decade, with a total enrollment projection of 2,137.
It should be noted that much of the growth projected in this model would be coming from open enrollment, with an projected increase of only around 90 resident students.
The company which did the study listed five important metrics the district should monitor as it plans for enrollment numbers into the future.
These include the rate, scope and location of new development in the district, a potential further drop in birth rates in the wake of the pandemic or other factors, block level data on children under age 5 as well as seniors age 65 and up, and statewide trends regarding students transitioning to home-schooling, charter or private schools.
Factors that could dampen enrollment include a limited housing supply due to lack of new construction; less homes becoming available due to seniors choosing to "age in place;" a long-time decline in birthrates and number of people residing in each household; and attrition to other types of schooling.
Factors that could increase enrollment include growth on the I-94 corridor or from the edge of Waukesha County reaching the district and city policies that boost development or allow for denser development.
