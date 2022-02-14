JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson has seen the number of students enrolled in its schools go up by 17 students since the official pupil count in September.
While the official enrollment count on the third Friday of September determines the per-pupil allotments for the year and the district's revenue limit, the count done on the second Friday of January affects the amount of state aid the district qualifies for.
Thus, the increase in enrollment helps the district's bottom line, but not as much as if those students had been with the district since the official annual count in September.
The biggest boost in enrollment recorded in the January account came in the preschool special education category.
Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district, said that six qualifying children turned 3 and became eligible for these services between the September count and the January count.
Thus, the district could add those children to these early childhood programs, increasing the district's state aid proportionally.
Other additions came from a variety of directions, Superintendent Charles Urness said.
"We had a few new kids move in here or there, not more than in a typical year, and a couple of students who had been virtual came back to in-person classes."
The district's 4-year-old kindergarten classes bumped up by three students.
The regular 5-year-old kindergarten saw an increase of three students as well.
In addition, the district welcomed five students in grades 1-12.
That brings the adjusted pupil count as of January to 1,702, up 17 students from the official count of 1,685 in September.
