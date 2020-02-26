JEFFERSON — A handful of new resignations and retirement requests have added to the list of staff members leaving the School District of Jefferson at the end of the year.
Jody Smithback, a fourth-grade teacher at Sullivan Elementary School, has announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, having invested 36 years in the education field, the last 25 at Sullivan Elementary School.
Smithback wrote in her retirement announcement that it has been an immense pleasure to serve as a Sullivan teacher, and she will not forget the relationships she has formed over her decades at the local school.
"I will leave my position at our school feeling very fulfilled and confident that Sullivan Elementary is in exceptional hands, and will continue to succeed and excel in all it does," she wrote in her letter to Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
Lynn Weyer, longtime art teacher at Jefferson High School, also announced her retirement at the close of this school year.
"I want to thank the Jefferson school district and the community of Jefferson for giving me the opportunity to teach here," she wrote in her official retirement announcement.
"I have truly enjoyed my years in this school district," Weyer said in her letter to Rollefson.
"Students, staff and parents are the ideal representation of what a strong, solid, caring community looks like," Meyer continued. "It has been a joy working here. I'll miss being a part of this school district."
Announcing their resignations were Rebecca Blyth, who has served as Jefferson's food service director for the past 12 years, and Tyler Brown, school psychologist.
Brown had high praise for the Jefferson schools, but said that his wife has taken a job in Appleton and the family is relocating.
Blyth, who is stepping down June 30, said it has been a joy working with the staff at each building and that she will miss the students and friendships she has built.
Staff members who already have announced their retirements earlier in the school year include Kristin Peppey, a special education teacher at West Elementary School; Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck, vocal music director at Jefferson High School; Dan Wilharm, Dean of Students and athletic director at Jefferson Middle School; Joan Fitzgerald, a high school math teacher; Diane Haas, who teaches kindergarten at East Elementary School; and Mary Emerick, who works in special education at West.
