This is a letter sent to parents of students in the School District of Jefferson:
I hope you all know how important student, staff, and guest safety is to us. Please know that your child’s safety, well-being, and security are our number one priority. You may have heard a rumor that someone was planning to “shoot up Jefferson High School.” THIS IS NOT TRUE.
When school officials heard this rumor, school personnel and local police immediately addressed the individual whom this rumor was about. Clearly, this is the best place to start. The police met with this person and ensured this person was not at or near school. During our joint investigation it quickly and increasingly became clear that this individual did not make any such statement nor have any intent to cause harm to our student body or staff.
We determined there is no threat. This rumor spread very quickly among students, parents, and others. School administration, along with local law enforcement, are confident our students and staff are safe.
Once again, please be assured that student and staff safety is very important to us. If there had been anything concerning we would have immediately enacted our emergency response procedures and closed school.
In the spirit of school safety this open and honest communication is shared with you.
Thank you, Dr. Mark Rollefson, superintendent, School District of Jefferson.
