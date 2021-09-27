Jefferson schools accept donations By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com Sep 27, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON – The School District of Jefferson accepted another $4,890 in donations in the past month, bringing the 2021 year-to-date total to $98,680.31.Among the donations accepted this month were the following:An anonymous donor contributed $30 to the homeless student fund at Jefferson High School.PremierBank donated checkbook registers and covers valued at $100 for use by Jefferson Middle School students.The Jefferson Police Department and officer Joe Szwec donated professional drone footage valued at $100 to Jefferson Middle School.The Jefferson High School Class of 1980 contributed $300 to the Jefferson High School football program for class reunion school tours.Donna Kraehnke donated $2,000 worth of literature materials for West Elementary School, in the memory of Marion Richter.The Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club donated $620 toward the purchase of P3 Solutions Locker Room Sanitation at the high school.Renata Furan donated $100 worth of school supplies and materials for use districtwide.The Sullivan United Methodist Church contributed $500 toward personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and teaching supplies for use by students at Sullivan Elementary School.St. Luke’s Church donated $75 toward student school supplies for use by students at Sullivan Elementary School.The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin contributed $1,065 through the Joan Thostenson Memorial Fund, for use for first-grade classroom needs at East Elementary School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
