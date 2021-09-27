JEFFERSON – The School District of Jefferson accepted another $4,890 in donations in the past month, bringing the 2021 year-to-date total to $98,680.31.

Among the donations accepted this month were the following:

An anonymous donor contributed $30 to the homeless student fund at Jefferson High School.

PremierBank donated checkbook registers and covers valued at $100 for use by Jefferson Middle School students.

The Jefferson Police Department and officer Joe Szwec donated professional drone footage valued at $100 to Jefferson Middle School.

The Jefferson High School Class of 1980 contributed $300 to the Jefferson High School football program for class reunion school tours.

Donna Kraehnke donated $2,000 worth of literature materials for West Elementary School, in the memory of Marion Richter.

The Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club donated $620 toward the purchase of P3 Solutions Locker Room Sanitation at the high school.

Renata Furan donated $100 worth of school supplies and materials for use districtwide.

The Sullivan United Methodist Church contributed $500 toward personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and teaching supplies for use by students at Sullivan Elementary School.

St. Luke’s Church donated $75 toward student school supplies for use by students at Sullivan Elementary School.

The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin contributed $1,065 through the Joan Thostenson Memorial Fund, for use for first-grade classroom needs at East Elementary School.

