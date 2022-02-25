JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson accepted more than $10,000 in donations in the past month, bringing the total of donations received so far in 2022 close to $16,000.
The Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization donated $1,969.75 toward advisory T-shirts for students at Jefferson Middle School.
The estate of Dean Sukow contributed $600 toward the Jefferson High School football, baseball and golf programs.
Christine Steinmiller donated stained glass and supplies worth $600 to Jefferson High School.
Rudy and Patricia Korsmo contributed a total of $2,500 toward the Jefferson High School baseball and softball programs.
Casey's General Store donated a "monetary loyalty" amount of $32.40 to be used at East Elementary School.
Spacesaver contributed assorted scrap steel worth a total of $1,000 to be used at Jefferson High School.
The Jefferson Council for the Performing Arts, which recently disbanded, donated $700, a large portion of its remaining bank balance, to the Jefferson High School drama program to support the high school's dramatic performing arts programs in the local community.
The Gloria and Arthur Konig Foundation contributed $1,895 toward a MegaVox Pro PA system at Jefferson High School.
Abbie Hans contributed a clarinet, stand and sheet music worth a total of $250 to be used districtwide by the instrumental music program.
The Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club donated $598 toward the purchase of two iPads for use by the Jefferson High School athletics department.
Pioneer Roofing contributed $200 toward the Jefferson High School and Jefferson Middle School wrestling programs.
These donations, totaling $10,345.15, bring the year-to-date total to $15,845.15.
