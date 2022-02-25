JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson handled two retirement announcements at its regular meeting Monday.

Announcing his retirement from the district library director/media specialist position was Kevin Schmitz, who has worked with the district since 2017.

He announced his decision to retire effective at the end of this school year in June.

Also announcing her retirement was Dawn Antczak, a longtime Jefferson staff member who works as a reading specialist.

Antczak will also retire at the close of the 2021-22 school year.

