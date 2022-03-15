JEFFERSON - With the omicron wave diminishing and COVID-19 cases way down, the Jefferson school board Monday decided to ease and simplify quarantine protocols and guidelines as to when students should stay home from school.
Up to this point, the Jefferson schools had required that students stay out of school for three days if they showed symptoms of COVID-19.
With no recorded cases of COVID-19 in the district for the past week and numbers way down across the county, state and nation, and no variants of concern on the horizon, Jefferson Superintendent Charles Urness said that it's not as likely right now that a child who has the sniffles has COVID-19.
"Have you seen the district's (COVID-19) dashboard recently?" Urness asked. "It's refreshing."
Urness recommended the board update and simplify COVID-19 protocols to reflect the current lower risk.
If another variant of concern comes along, area health departments will receive ample warning and at that point, the district can always change its protocols to reflect changing conditions, Urness said.
In the meantime, it made sense to simplify guidelines, giving parents more control.
"We still don't want students coming in and coughing and sneezing all over each-other" Urness said. "If students are sick, their parents should keep them home, but we don't want to assume any longer that every symptom could be COVID," he said.
After consideration, the board decided to drop the complex COVID-19 protocols flow chart for now and keep the simpler guideline sheet that tells parents when they should be keeping their children home.
Families are asked to keep children home from school if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher; are experiencing nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; when they have a rash of unknown cause; when they have been diagnosed with a communicable disease such as strep or pinkeye - COVID-19 would also fit into this category - or at the discretion of a medical professional, if they have been directly exposed to a disease of concern, as when a family member in the same household has COVID-19 or influenza.
These changes remove the mandate for a child with "COVIDlike" symptoms to stay home from school for three days.
At this point, board members reasoned, students are more likely to have a cold.
Educational professionals recognize how disruptive longer absences have been and how hard it is for students to catch up after missing significant stretches of school.
Board member Thomas Condon said he wanted to retire the COVID-19 flowchart, calling it "not bad, but confusing."
"The flowchart served its purpose for a certain time," Urness said, but agreed at this point it is not as helpful.
Board member Matthew Peltier suggested the board retire the flowchart, but keep the "When to Keep Your Child Home from School" guidelines, which are simpler and easier for parents to accommodate.
The board also directed administration to update this information on the district website.
In a related matter, the district will be keeping its COVID-19 dashboard active through the end of the school year to keep school district families and community members apprised of the current state of COVID-19 cases within the Jefferson schools.
"Jefferson has one of the clearest dashboards around," Condon said. "I have looked at what other districts have and it's hard to tell what's going on."
