JEFFERSON - They might be the valedictorian, or they might be well down the list in terms of class rank. They might be involved in sports or numerous extracurriculars, or a dedicated babysitter who cooks meals for their family.
What unites this year's Student Optimist honorees is not one specific achievement, but an overall attitude that helps and bolsters others and brightens the room wherever they happen to be.
For many years, the Jefferson Optimist Club has recognized these "sunny side up" students with the Student Optimist awards. This year's awards were presented Wednesday evening in the Jefferson High School commons, complete with a catered meal for students and their families and a balloon and gift bag of sweets for every student honoree.
Recipients were chosen from each of the local public and parochial schools, with the honorees selected for exemplifying the Optimist Creed in their daily lives.
East Elementary School named fifth-grader Trigdin Boucher, the son of Elizabeth and Keith Boucher, as its 2022 honoree.
Honored for Sullivan Elementary School was fifth-grader Jackson Wetherell, the son of Phil and Angela Wetherell.
Honored for West Elementary School was fifth-grader Mitch Garcia Varela, the son of Salvador and Alicia Varela.
For St. John's Catholic School, eighth-grader Bella Warpinski, the daughter of Katie and the late Josh Warpinski, took the 2022 honors.
St. Peter's Lutheran School of Helenville named Adalyn Statz, the daughter of Brian and Jenny Statz, as its honoree.
For Jefferson Middle School, Sophia Zimmel, the daughter of Matt and Aly Zimmel, took the honors.
Finally, the Jefferson High School honoree, senior Evan Neitzel, took the honors for that school, as well as earning the $1,000 Jefferson Optimists Club scholarship for 2022.
Neitzel, who was actually playing a baseball game the night of the ceremony, still made time to stop in briefly during a break in the action to accept his honor and to address the Optimists gathering.
"Always be looking toward the next play," Neitzel told the students, urging them not to rest on their laurels but to constantly be working toward their next goal, whether it's academic, extracurricular or community-oriented.
Neitzel, a top student, National Honor Society member, Tri-M Music Honor Society member and athlete, plans to go on to college to study industrial engineering.
Nick Skretta, Jefferson High School principal, said of Neitzel, "Evan is an optimistic leader.
"Evan is always a pleasure to be around and brings a level of enthusiasm to class every day that his classmates naturally latch onto," the high school principal said. "Even in the face of adversity, Evan presses on and works to make optimism come true. He exemplifies the Optimist Creed and can be counted on by so many others.
"Even tonight, he will go out of his way to help his baseball team, celebrate with his family, and celebrate with us," Skretta concluded.
After the meal, the rest of the honorees were feted individually by the principal of their school or a teacher representative.
Jake Wichman, East Elementary School principal, said that his school's honoree, Boucher, is a kind person with a great sense of humor who affects others with his positive attitude and ever-present smile.
He fosters friendships, takes a leadership role while making sure everyone's voice is heard, gives his best effort in all endeavors and cheers on his classmates and is happy when they succeed.
Sullivan Elementary School principal Nikki Krause said that the Optimist Creed describes her school's honoree, Wetherell, to a "T."
Wetherell assists at the school and after school, helping care for the school's flag, and serves as Student Council president, bringing strong ideas forward for the betterment of the school.
He strives to meet his own goals while helping others to set and meet their own, Krause said. Meanwhile, in class, his teachers say, he initiates powerful conversations that involve and benefit all.
"He has a bright future ahead of him," the Sullivan principal said.
West Elementary School principal Mike Howard called Varela "the most Optimistic guy I've ever had at West."
Nominated not only by the classroom teachers and specials teachers but also by office staff and other school personnel, Varela exudes optimism, Howard said.
The student greets every single person at the school with a smile and the heartfelt words, "Have a great day" and loves to share a laugh with his classmates and with staff members.
"We will miss having you at West," Howard said to the honoree. "Thank you for making every school day fun."
Warpinski, the top-ranked student at St. John the Baptist in terms of academics, not only excels in her studies but also in personal relations, said her principal, Bill Bare.
A strong, quiet, dependable girl, she's also the one other students turn to for help, Bare said.
Warpinski not only gives that help willingly, but she actually helps students figure things out so they come away with a better understanding, not just the correct answers.
"She consistently makes the best of every situation and doesn't dwell on past mistakes but gets right back to attending to the current task," Bare said.
Craig Winkler, St. Peter's principal, said that Statz is the go-to person in her classroom as well, helping others and offering balanced perspectives to help everyone live more thoughtfully.
Winkler commended Statz for taking the initiative in organizing a special Christmas Spirit week at St. Peter's.
He said the honoree takes on new challenges eagerly, seeing them as a change to grow and learn.
Kind and supportive, she is always ready with a smile and a cheerful word, bringing joy to the school and community, Winkler said.
Josh Mose, seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at St. John's Lutheran, represented that school's principal, Peter Lemke, at the awards ceremony.
Mose described his school's honoree, Wagner, as the most well-rounded student he has ever had, incisive in the classroom, determined to learn, a talented athlete and a born leader.
"He is extremely focused on self-improvement," Mose said, noting that Wagner will not let him leave the board until the student is sure he fully understands the math concept the class is working on.
Finally, Mose said, Wagner is "beloved by his fellow athletes and everyone in the classroom."
Mike Matteson, Jefferson Middle School principal, introduced the JMS honoree, Zimmel, noting that she always has a cheerful expression, makes sure to greet everyone and is always enthusiastic about the successes of others.
Zimmel's greatest interests revolve around the home and family. She has for many years cooked meals for her dad to accommodate his third-shift job and delights in caring for her toddler and baby siblings.
She's excited about the possibility to explore Family and Consumer Education classes in high school, such as Intro to Foods and Parenting. She also enjoys singing and would love to perform in some way, whether through music or forensics.
Down the line, one of the careers Zimmel is potentially interested in is becoming a veterinary technician.
Whatever she does, Matteson said, Zimmel makes a conscious effort and demonstrates perseverance.
Finally, Zimmel's easy conversation and friendly manner help everyone around her from the teachers trying to corral their classes to the wide diversity of students in the halls with whom she interacts.
