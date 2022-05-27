JEFFERSON – Jefferson High School seniors walked away from Friday's scholarship ceremony with a total of $463,700 toward their university, technical or other post-high-school education.
In addition, recent high school graduates received an additional $23,000 in scholarship, bringing the total awarded at Friday's ceremony to $486,700.
JADYN SPLITTGERBER, the daughter of Shane and Jenilee Splittgerber, earned $116,900 in scholarships, including a $500 American Red Cross scholarship, a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff's Association scholarship, a $4,400 Carroll University Music Program scholarship, a $2,000 Carroll University Hilger Tradition Award, an $84,000 Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship, a $20,000 ALCHA Foundation scholarship, a $4,000 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial scholarship, and a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship.
She plans to attend Carroll University to study nursing.
JULIA BALL, The daughter of Tom and Tanya Ball, received a total of $88,500 in scholarships, including the Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $4,000; the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Scholarship in the amount of $500, and an $84,000 Voorhees Scholarship from Carroll University.
Ball plans to study physical therapy at Carroll.
KATE UTRIE, the daughter of Erich and Jenny Utrie, earned $26,500 in total, including the $26,000 University of Northern Iowa Panther Success Award and a $500 Eagle Theatre Council scholarship.
She plans to go on to the University of Northern Iowa to study elementary education with an emphasis in early childhood education.
DAYANARA RAMIREZ, the daughter of Jose and Claudia Ramirez, earned $24,000 in scholarships, including the $1,000 Kenneth and Sonja Leipold Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Norm and Carolyn Stoner UW-Whitewater scholarship, a $2,000 Randy Schopen Give Someone a Chance Scholarship, and a $20,000 Paul and Lee Didion Family Scholarship.
She plans to enroll in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study elementary education.
JOANNA GUEVARA, the daughter of Juan and Beda Guevara, earned $20,000 in scholarships, including a $9,000 Wisconsin Academic Excellence scholarship, a $6,000 Gaylin Morgan Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Dr. Brian T.S. Turley Healthcare Profession Scholarship, a $500 Scott W. Hulstein Memorial scholarship, a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club scholarship, a $500 Jefferson Chamber of Commerce scholarship, and a $1,000 Dr. Robert G. Handeyside Memorial Scholarship.
EMILY ZILISCH, the daughter of Gregory Zilisch and Jane Pohlman, won a total of $19,750, including a $1,000 Jelli's Market/Jody Knoebel Honorary Agriculture Scholarship, a $1,000 Grellton Conservation Club award, a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial scholarship, a $4,000 Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship, a $250 FFA Alumni award, a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship, and a $6,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship.
TOBY WEISENSEL, the son of Wil and Susan Weisensel, earned a total of $17,500 in scholarships, including a $500 Dr. John L. Phelps Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Sheri Sell Nero Scholarship, a $1,000 Jelli's Market Jody Knoebel Honorary Agriculture Scholarship, a $500 Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council scholarship, $2,000 Emma, Esther and Marcella Friedel Scholarship, a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club scholarship, a $3,500 Kiwanis Citizenship Award, a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial, a $1,500 UW Alumni-Jefferson Chapter scholarship and a $1,000 Gemuetlichkeit Days scholarship.
GAVIN CLIFTON, the son of Jeremy and Stacey Clifton, received a total of $13,750 in scholarships, including a $6,750 Wisconsin Technical Excellence scholarship, a $750 Boos Bros. Scholarship, a $2,000 Fort Community Credit Union scholarship, a $1,000 Jefferson County Farm Technology Days scholarship, a $500 Jefferson County Farm Bureau scholarship, and a $2,500 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship.
He plans to attend Madison College to study Diesel to become an ag technician.
LAUREN DEMPSEY, the daughter of Greg and Lynn Dempsey, receive a total of $13,000 in scholarships, including a $9,000 Wisconsin Academic Excellence scholarship, a $500 Scott W. Hulstein Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 Dr. Robert F. Handeyside Memorial Scholarship, and a $1,500 UW Alumni Jefferson Chapter scholarship.
She plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study pharmacology and toxicology.
MEGHAN MAGNER, the daughter of Jamie Magner, received a total of $12,000 in scholarships, including a $500 Joseph P. Houston Jr. Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club scholarship, a $2,000 Kiwanis Citizenship award, a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial scholarship, and a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship.
She plans to go to Winona State University to study secondary education in the area of mathematics.
NICHOLAS FISCHER, the son of Douglas and Carrie Fischer, earned a total of $11,250 in scholarships, including the $1,000 Jefferson County Farm Technology Days scholarship, a $250 FFA Alumni scholarship, a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship; and a $6,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture scholarship.
DAVID EVAN NEITZEL, the son of David and Lori Neitzel, earned $11,000 in scholarships, including a $1,500 American Red Cross Scholarship, a non-monetary Jefferson Lions Club Senior Athlete of the Year award, a Ryan Keuler Memorial Award of $500, the $500 Jule Smith Memorial, the $1,000 Jefferson Optimist scholarship, a $1,500 University of Wisconsin Alumni Jefferson Chapter scholarship, and a $6,000 Michelle and Craig Auerbach Memorial award.
ANNA KOEHLER, the daughter of Timothy and Debra Koehler, won a total of $10,750 in scholarships, including a $500 Jefferson Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club Scholarship, a $1,000 Jelli's Market Jody Knoebel Honorary Agriculture Scholarship, a $1,000 Jefferson County Farm Technology Days scholarship, a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship, a $250 FFA Alumni scholarship, and a $6,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship.
She plans to go on to Iowa State University to study agricultural business.
GRACYN GEYER, the daughter of Dan and Erin Geyer, won a total of $10,000 in scholarships, including the $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff's Association award; the $500 Jefferson Lions Club Robert Cowley Memorial Scholarship; a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial, a $1,500 Fort HealthCare Partners Scholarship, and a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship.
She plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biomedical engineering.
DYLAN BUROW, the son of Ken and Bobbi Burow, received a total of $8,750 in scholarships, including a Wisconsin Technical Excellence scholarship of $6,750, and a Thomas E. Cheesebro Memorial Scholarship of $2,000.
He plans to attend WCTC to study mechanical design.
PRESLEY BIWER, the daughter of Brian and Shawn Biwer, received a Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff's Association scholarship in the amount of $500, a Vietnam Veterans of America Blackhawk Chapter 409 Richard L. Bowers scholarship in the amount of $1,000, an FFA Alumni scholarship of $250, and a $6,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship for a total of $7,750.
BRADY GOTTO, the son of John and Melissa Gotto, won a total of $6,500 in scholarships, including a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff's Association scholarship, a $4,000 Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship, and a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship.
He plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to study criminal justice.
SARAH KOPLING, the daughter of Vernalee Kopling, received $5,750 in scholarships, including a $1,000 Helenville Mutual Insurance Company Thomas Cheesebro Agricultural Scholarship, a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial scholarship, a $250 FFA Alumni scholarship, and a $2,500 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship.
She plans to go on to Madison College to study to become a veterinary technician.
GUNNAR JURCZYK, the son of David Jurczyk and Stacy Jurczyk, won a total of $5,500 in scholarships, including a $1,000 JHS AFS club scholarship, a $500 Fort HealthCare Williams scholarship, a Scott W. Hulstein Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500, a Donald D. Dunnington Memorial Scholarship of $500, a $1,000 Dr. Robert G. Handeyside Memorial Scholarship, and a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship.
He plans to go on in the field of pre-professional health and has not decided on a specific school.
ABBY HELMINK, the daughter of Erin Helmink and Dean Helmink, won $5,000 in scholarships, including the Scott. W. Hulstein Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 and a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor's Tier 2 Merit Scholarship.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to study biomedical sciences.
AURELIA RUTKOWSKI, the daughter of Lyndsay Scheibel and Jeremy Rutkowski, earned $4,500 in scholarships, including a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff's Association scholarship, a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club scholarship, a $500 Jefferson Chamber of Commerce scholarship, and a $1,500 University of Wisconsin Alumni Jefferson Chapter scholarship.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to double-major in biochemistry and neuroscience.
AVA GALLARDO, the daughter of Marc and Vicki Gallardo, earned a $1,500 Fern Fernholz Goff scholarship and a Jordan Vogel Memorial scholarship of $2,000, as well as the Jefferson Utilities/Wisconsin Public Power Inc. Energy 2022 Public Power scholarship, for a total of $4,500.
She plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study physical therapy.
NIYA BARTOSCH, the daughter of Jerome and Carey Bartosch, received a two-year Wisconsin Paul and Lee Didion Family scholarship in the amount of $4,000. She plans to go on to Madison College to study accounting.
SAMANTHA REYNOLDS, the daughter of Jodi Alwin and Daniel Reynolds, won a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Madison College to study criminal justice.
BRADY LEHMAN, the son of Rick and Amy Lehman, received the $2,000 Steven H. Lipperer Memorial Award.
He plans to go on to the University of North Dakota to study commercial aviation.
LUISA MENDEZ CADENA, the daughter of Candida Cadena Giminez, won a $2,000 Reinel Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund scholarship. She is as of yet undecided about her future educational plans.
KENDAL BUSLER, the daughter of Jonathan and Kathleen Busler, received a Jefferson Rotary Club scholarship in the amount of $2,000.
She plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to study psychology.
NICHOLAS HOTTINGER, the son of Jeff and Audrey Hottinger, won a $1,500 Trisha Rockstroh-Kerr Memorial scholarship. He plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to study business.
ALONDRA VELAZQUEZ, the daughter of Alfonso Velazquez and Cristihan Varela Lopez, eared a $1,000 Shari A Biwer Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Madison College to study nursing.
MACKENZIE MATTKE, the daughter of Brian and Mary Mattke, won $1,250 in scholarships, including a $1,000 American Legion Auxiliary Local Reinhardt-Windl Post #164 scholarship, and a $250 FFA Alumni scholarship. She plans to go to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study animal science.
KATELYN JOHNSON, the daughter of Melissa Johnson and Jeremy Johnson, won a $1,200 Jefferson Living/LOCALiQ Digital Marketing Agency scholarship. She plans to attend Madison College to studying marketing.
VICTORIA TURNER, the daughter of Brian and Dawn Turner, won a $1,000 Gemuetlichkeit Days scholarship.
She plans to attend Madison College to enter a liberal arts transfer program/pre-professional health.
EDDY RODRIGUEZ, the son of Ivett Martinez and Edgar Rodriguez, won a $1,000 Senior Class/Alumni gift scholarship. He plans to attend Madison College to study graphic design.
BROOKE BAUER, the daughter of Jessica Krening and Andy Bauer, Brooke Bauer received a VFW/Auxiliary scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
She has not yet decided on her post-high-school plans.
SOFIA BRYNMAN-METCALF, the daughter of Cheryl Metcalf and Aaron Brynman, received a $500 American Red Cross scholarship. She plans to go into nursing but has not yet decided on a school or program.
MASON MARIN, the son of Jason and Nova Marin, won a $100 John Phillip Sousa Award. He plans to enter the workforce after graduation in the area of real estate investing.
AIDYN MESSMAN, the son of Douglas and Becky Messmann, earned the non-monetary Jefferson Lions Club Senior Athlete of the Year award. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to study psychology.
TATIANA RIOS, the daughter of Stephanie Rios and Jose Rios, earned military recognition. She plans to enter the Marines after high school.
GRADS
In addition, four recent Jefferson High School graduates received scholarships at the ceremony.
They were Audrey Pelikan, receiving the Pearl Haag Schultz scholarship of $5,000; and three students receiving $6,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarships: Talia Bartosch, Laura Traver, and Karyn Duddeck.
Pelikan is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, engaged in masters degree study of plant breeding and plant genetics and specializing in table beets.
Bartosch is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying animal sciences.
Duddeck is enrolled at the UW-Madison studying animal science with an emphasis on meat animals.
Traver is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as an undergraduate in the forestry program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.