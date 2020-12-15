JEFFERSON — At 106, Neoma Mathison takes pleasure in simple things.
She enjoys salt on her eggs — she keeps a special shaker in her room — and getting her hair done. And, she said, she loves to dance.
Neoma celebrated her birthday in November. The occasion was marked by a large gathering of family members who appeared at a window at Alden Estates where she lives — a short-term rehabilitation, transitional care and post-acute services facility. They were there to wish her well and take part in her special day, facility Activities Director Lanita Leatherberry said.
The occasion was celebrated through a window to keep Neoma and other Alden Estates residents safe from COVID-19.
Neoma smiled as she talked about the birthday visit.
“They came to the window and said ‘Happy birthday, grandma,’” she commented.
Neoma was born in 1914, a time which for most can only be understood through historical documentation. That was the same year World War I began and only two years after Titanic set sail. It’s a long way back and often difficult for her to remember, Neoma said.
She recalled that she was born in Eau Claire, lived in the city, and that her mother “was good-natured.” Her father was a teamster, whom, she said, became absent from her life when she was young.
Other recollections of her life, however, are elusive.
Neoma’s youngest daughter, Janet Kotajarvi, 70, was able to help with the details.
Neoma was the youngest of five children, Janet said. Neoma’s father left the family when she was in her early teens, circa 1927, leaving her mother to raise the children alone.
In those days, Neoma’s mother cleaned houses for a living, and after her father left, she took in laundry to help make ends meet.
She also made moonshine. There was a still set up in the basement of the building where the family lived, Janet said. Neoma’s mother died in 1958.
Neoma’s passion for dancing was discovered early on. In 1933, Janet noted, Pontiac automobile company sponsored a dancing contest. Thirty-three couples arrived at Fournier’s Ball Room in Eau Claire to compete in a marathon and win a $1,000 prize.
Couples danced nonstop for 52 days, taking five-minute breaks every 45 minutes. On Dec. 4, only one couple was left standing; it was the brother-and-sister team of Neoma and Lester Crandell.
Janet said her mother and uncle won the contest when Neoma was 19 and Lester was in his early 20s. A few years later, Lester died in a drowning accident.
Neoma married, Ed, a local boy about two years her senior, in 1933. The couple rented a home in Eau Claire, which, Janet said, her mother often had described as “tiny.” Janet said her mother told her stories of her time in Eau Claire, which included riding in the rumble seat of a Model T and on horseback through town.
For her first job, Janet said, Neoma worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire. The company made tires, but during World War II, it made bullets for the war. Neoma’s job was to “pluck out bad bullets.”
Janet said she is the youngest of Neoma and Ed’s three children. Her older sister, Nancy, died of complications from Alzheimer’s when she was 70. There was a stillborn child and a miscarriage before the couple had Janet’s brother, Jim, 12 years after Nancy was born. Four years later, Janet was born.
Ed worked for Western Union and the company often moved the family.
“When World War II came around, Ed and his twin brother both worked for Western Union,” Janet stated. “They delivered telegrams by bicycle when they first started.”
Ed continued to work for the company while his brother did not, and was told that as an employee of the company, he was more important to the war effort at home, Janet indicated.
“My dad said he rode the first train with President Truman and did all his telegraphy,” she said, noting “he sat at the telegraph machine and sent out messages.”
The family lived in Eau Claire until Janet was 6, and then moved to Rochester, Minn.
By the time Janet was 8, the family was living in an apartment in Milwaukee.
“My mom never drove a car,” Janet said.
While they lived in the apartment, she and a neighbor went together to take a driver’s license exam, but Neoma didn’t pass, and she never tried again.
Janet recalled that her parents lived in the Milwaukee apartment until around the time when she gave birth to her first child when she was 21.
Neoma found happiness as a stay-at-home mom, Janet said. Other than the factory work during the war, she worked for a few months as a waitress at a White Tower restaurant.
“She enjoyed keeping a clean house and she liked to bowl,” Janet said. “She was on a bowling team, and she and Ed were social. They had a lot of friends.”
Ed retired from Western Union when he was 57. After his retirement, the couple moved back to Eau Claire and lived in a mobile home. They also enjoyed visiting a vacation spot in Bloomer.
Neoma took an interest in crocheting in those years, Janet said, and began making potholders and hanging kitchen towels, and graduated to making doll clothes. She especially liked making outfits for the two dolls that still are in her possession and decorate her room in Alden Estates.
When Ed was in his early 70s, he began showing signs of Alzheimer’s. A decision was made to move the couple to Fairview Apartments in Jefferson.
Ed died in 1988 and Neoma continued to live in the apartment after his death for a total of 30 years.
Over the years, Neoma’s family grew, Janet said.
Today, Neoma has 13 grandchildren about 17 great-grandchildren, and even Janet has lost count of how many great-great-grandchildren.
Janet said her mom lived independently in her apartment in Jefferson until she began having health issues. They came in the form of pre-strokes and mini-strokes. They worried the family, Janet said, and so a decision was made to provide Neoma with some help. She lived in an assisted living facility in Oconomowoc, and later began interacting with Alden Estates on a limited care basis. She became a resident in 2018.
While living independently, Janet said, her mother loved to clean house.
“She was old-fashioned like that,” Janet said. “She and Dad would go out on weekends. She’d get dressed up, and she looked pretty. They would meet with friends, go out and dance. There were very social. They were good friends. They loved each other very much, you could just see it.”
Janet said when Neoma related stories about Ed, she would remember their courtship, recalling that she would sit in a swing and wait for Ed to arrive. She could hear him whistling from blocks away.
Since her dad’s passing, Janet said, Neoma has fostered a few new interests. She likes going to Ho Chunk in Madison and she even has won some money.
No other relatives have lived as long as Neoma, Janet acknowledged, and while she continues to have mini-strokes, she always recovers.
“She is a very optimistic person. Her theory is: Why worry about it?” Janet said, adding: “She likes attention, and she likes to look nice. She always does look nice and she smells nice. She likes to feel special. I think these are the things that keep her going.
“The most important thing in life is family,” Neoma emphasized.
The centenarian remembers her Jefferson apartment, and said one of the hardest things about being her age was having to give her apartment up.
“I’m fussy about how my bed is made,” she said, adding she likes her dolls placed on her bed just right.
Like all the residents and staff at Alden Estates, Neoma has been afflicted by COVID-19, Leatherberry said.
Before COVID-19, Neoma was an active participant in scheduled events. She listened to music and danced, enjoyed making crafts, and particularly enjoyed visiting with University of Wisconsin students who volunteered their time at the facility.
“I was quite a dancer — I danced every chance I got,” Neoma said.
She recalled living near a fairgrounds, saying: “The last dance I had there, some guy asked me to dance, and they started playing a polka, a fast one, but it was fun.
“All my ex’s live in Texas,” Neoma quipped, referencing the title of a song she remembers fondly.
One year while celebrating her birthday, she said she remembers dancing to that song.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Neoma said, she misses the outside world. She would like to dance more and go outside and walk.
“I’d like to stretch my legs,” she said.
In her room, it’s hard to find things to do. She watches TV and listens to her music boxes, she said, adding: “My son sends me cookies.”
Leatherberry said she has been working in senior healthcare for 42 years and, over the course of that time, she has met a woman who lived to the age of 108, and Neoma.
There are 120 residents at the facility, she said, and several are 98 and 99.
“That’s not so unusual for us,” Leatherberry said. “People are living longer.”
At 106, even as residents and staff live and work with COVID-19 precautions, she said Neoma remains sharp, active and vibrant. A staff member shared a recent video of Neoma rhythmically moving her legs even as she sat in a chair.
“She tells us dancing keeps her young,” Leatherberry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.