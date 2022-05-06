JEFFERSON - A small group of Youth Apprentices from Jefferson High School are getting a hands-on introduction to chosen careers, giving them a leg up in terms of future jobs.
The Youth Apprenticeship program, part of Wisconsin's School-to-Work initiative, has students working with mentors in their field in combination with related classwork, gaining industry-approved skills and certifications along the way.
There are one- and two-year programs, and students must be juniors or seniors in high school to take advantage of this opportunity.
Jefferson has Youth Apprentices in multiple subject areas: agriculture, business, health and hospitality, automotive/transportation, manufacturing/construction and biotechnology, although there are no seniors completing biotechnology apprenticeships this year.
Overseeing the program at JHS is Rick Lehman, associate principal, and there are several instructors overseeing different subject areas: ag teacher Gary Olson, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Kim Hart-Shatswell, automotive teacher E.J. Pilarski, business teacher Cory Brummeyer and science teacher Taylor Hooker.
In turn, the local representatives coordinate with county level officials, including school-to-career directors Heather Jozwowski and Cyndy Sandberg and school-to-career coordinator Rich Dykstra.
This week, the Jefferson schools celebrated the accomplishments of the seniors finishing out the program this year.
Completing their Youth Apprentices this year were the following students:
Presley Biewer, who works for Runnin Acres LLC.
Dylan Burow, who works for Presidential Limousine Service.
Gavin Clifton, who apprentices with Mid-State Equipment in Watertown.
Nicholas Fischer, who works for Heritage Country Meats.
Michael Freson, employed by the Fort Atkinson McDonalds.
Dylan Gottschalk, who apprentices with C&V Machine.
Joanna Guevara, who works with Jefferson's County-City Credit Union.
Anna Koehler, who assists on her family farm, Koehler's Riverview Farm.
Joel Martin, who works at the Jefferson Subway restaurant.
Samantha Reynolds, who works at Alden Estates.
Austin Steies, who works at Mindemann Farms.
Sawyer Thorp, who apprentices through Krause Custom Builders, and:
A. J. Wolfe, who works with Firestone Complete Auto Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.