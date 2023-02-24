JEFFERSON — Charles Urness has only been superintendent of the School District of Jefferson since July of 2021, but has already handled considerable challenges.
He’s guided the district through a successful $34 million facilities referendum and overseen repair of the recent East Elementary School water main break.
Today, Urness fields a perhaps more pleasant challenge — the Daily Union’s “10 Questions.”
Urness calls Arcadia, Wisconsin his hometown. He graduated from high school there in 1987.
He has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse, where he majored in history and broadfield social studies, with a minor in political science.
Urness has a 2001 masters of science from UW-Madison in educational administration and a Ph.D. from UW-Madison in educational leadership and policy analysis that he attained in 2012.
He is married to his wife Tina, and the two have two girls together, Emilia, 7 and Ella, 5. He has three older children from a previous marriage, Tyler, 23; Carter, 21 and Victoria, 19.
Urness began his career teaching 8th grade civics in Yuma, Arizona, but moved back to Wisconsin and taught social studies at Brodhead High School, becoming principal in 2001. He moved to Franklin Middle School in Janesville in 2010 and worked there until 2021.
Urness started his job as the superintendent of the School District of Jefferson on July 1, 2021.
Here are Urness’ responses to his “10 Questions.”
1. If you had not gone into education, what might you have done with your life?
“I think I would have pursued a law degree, or done something in law enforcement.”
2. What are some of the things you like about Jefferson and Jefferson County?
“I live within the school district boundaries and like living out in the country. We are still exploring all the things to do and places to eat in Jefferson, Helenville, Rome and Sullivan. I like to go boating. I also like the fact Jefferson is within easy driving distance of Madison and Milwaukee.”
3. Over the course of your career, how have you seen students, on the whole, change — or haven’t they?
“I think students are essentially the same. However, the societal stresses and influences on them have changed significantly over time. For example, I cannot imagine an adolescent version of me with a cell phone and access to social media. We expect kids to act responsibly with technology that not all adults can handle well.”
4. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“’The Wire,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘Cheers’ are probably my top three. ‘The Wire’ is just great TV with fantastic acting. Every season tells a compelling story. ‘Game of Thrones’ satisfies my love of sci-fi and fantasy with twists and turns. ‘Cheers’ was must-see TV on Thursday nights for many years.
5. Who are some of your favorite actors and why?
“I will watch almost anything with Keanu Reeves and Jimmy Stewart. Both can/could pull off comedy or drama. I watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ every year.”
6. Are you into music and if so’ what kinds?
“I like everything from classical to jazz and rock ‘n’ roll. Van Halen with Sammy Hagar is my favorite. I worked concert security in college and saw dozens of big-name acts in their prime at Alpine Valley — Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffett and Motley Crue, to name a few.”
7. What would be something a member of the general public would be surprised to learn about you?
“My dad was a band director and I grew up loving music and sports. I played trumpet in the jazz band at UW-La Crosse and football at UW-La Crosse.”
8. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“I would have loved to have met Viktor Frankl, Marcus Aurelius and Benjamin Franklin. ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’ by Frankl is one of my favorite books. All three historical figures have unbelievable stories that involve courage, leadership and survival.”
9. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“I visited Beijing, China and the Great Wall in 2013. In 2014, I went to Puerto Rico. I am hoping to travel more, post-COVID. Norway and Scotland are on my bucket list.”
10. If you could live in any American big city, what would be your top three choices and why?
“I am not a big city person, but I would say Minneapolis, Austin, Texas and Washington, D.C. All three cities have their own flair, but Austin’s culture, weather and progressive thinking make it attractive.”
