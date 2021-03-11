It was only 12 minutes.
Barely enough time to make a cup of coffee.
Certainly, it did not seem like enough time to help save three people who had fallen into the icy Rock River.
Twelve minutes from when the call came in, all were safe. It makes one think of what truly can be done within that short amount of time.
Last week, when a 12-year-old girl fell through the ice while trying to retrieve her dog that had wandered out onto the river, the moments that followed showed the training of volunteers and the dedication of fire, EMS and bystanders that exist in Jefferson, and everywhere.
When the call came across the radio, Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner heard that a person had fallen on the ice walking along the river near the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge. The Jefferson EMS typically would handle a call like this.
“The initial page for the call was for a person who had fallen on ice,” Wegner said. “Not in the river.”
Within seconds, Wegner’s phone rang and on the other end was Sue Reinen, Jefferson’s EMS director, who happened to be dining at Heron’s Landing on that date, March 2, at 5:43 p.m.
“I watched her walk across above the dam, leading the dog across,” Reinen said of the girl.
By the time Reinen and others at the restaurant looked back, the 12-year-old girl and her dog had slipped into the icy waters of the Rock River near the restaurant.
Reinen quickly picked up her phone and called Wegner.
“Ron, she’s in the river, she fell through the ice. She’s in the water,” Wegner recalled of the conversation.
“That changes things. I’m telling Sue I’m on my way,” he said. “Another page clarified we had people in the water.”
Other patrons dining at Heron’s Landing saw a canoe outside the restaurant and attempted to rescue the girl.
However, the canoe capsized and two men who had been in the canoe spilled into the frigid water.
Within minutes, Wegner, Amy Ross and Bridgett Jira, part of the Jefferson EMS Paramedic Ambulance crew, were on their way.
As emergency crews rushed to the rescue attempt, the training for this same situation had begun just weeks earlier.
“We were out conducting a live training for the river two weeks ago,” Wegner said. “We have people in suits. We go out on the river, break through the ice and practice through scenarios.”
It was determined that the rescue team needed more throw bags — flotation devices that have 75 feet of rope attached and a harness a person slips underneath their arms.
“We had just received an order on Friday or Saturday (the weekend before) for four additional throw bags,” Wegner said.
When the call came in for a person who fell through the ice, Wegner was driving his wife’s vehicle. He rushed back to the department to grab these new life-saving devices.
The rescueBy the time Wegner arrived at the river he saw the girl on the ice and one of the men who tried to rescue her nearby.
“I’ll be honest. You do some very rapid assessment, then your training kicks in,” he said. “That’s the reason why we drill.”
Jira and Ross were with Wegner as a small group of bystanders had gathered near the ice.
Wegner had two of the throw bag devices with him as emergency personnel were trying to keep people away from the ice.
“Bridgett stayed with me and we deployed the first throw bag,” Wegner said.
They also saw that one of the men who was in the canoe that capsized still was in the water.
Wegner moved 10 feet out on the ice and was tied off for safety with Bridgett Jira behind him. The first throw bag went to the girl as the group pulling on the rope got her to safety.
“The second throw was to the gentlemen in the hole,” Wegner said.
To get him out, Wegner had to have the man slide the harness under his arms while still in the water.
“Once I had him secured, we pulled,” Wegner said. “I can’t tell you who all was behind me. We had enough tension and plucked him out of the hole.”
After he was pulled to safety, the last man on the ice grabbed the bag. As he was being pulled, he fell through the ice into the water. Soon, he too was pulled to safety.
“All of this happened very quickly, very efficiently,” Wegner said. “Why? I don’t know. It just did.
“I would like to chalk it up to a great paramedic staff, great law enforcement and great bystanders who followed instructions,” he remarked.
At the 12-minute mark from when the call was in, the young girl was in the back of an ambulance. All at the scene were checked out. All were OK.
The dog was pushed to safety by the men attempting to rescue the 12-year-old girl prior to the canoe capsizing, said Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi after the event.
“Purely by the grace of God this went efficiently,” Wegner said.
He acknowledged that if there had been any lost time, or if the event was not witnessed by people at the restaurant, the outcome might not have been the same.
“She was in dire straits and the gentlemen in the water were, too,” Wegner said. “I was soaked, and I was cold. And I wasn’t anything cold compared to those people.”
It takes a villageThere are reasons why emergency responders train. They do things the way they were practiced when the time comes.
For Wegner, he insisted this is not about him. This was a team effort that helped save lives. His staff of firefighters would have been in the water suited up within a minute from when the rescue began.
Wegner said he does not know the men who helped save the girl and dog.
This is the first time in Wegner’s 30-year career as a fireman that he can recall an ice rescue. There have been several incidents along the Rock River over the years, he said, but nothing like this.
“We are sensitive to the river and the hazards that come with it,” Wegner said.
After their training three weeks ago, the fire department decided to order more throw bags, so police also could carry the devices in their vehicles. These bags just so happened to arrive late in the week and still were at the fire station when the incident occurred.
After the rescue, Wegner found himself back at the station with all the other volunteer firefighters and EMS.
He said in the weeks leading up to this event, repositioning equipment helped do a job faster. And after any event, it’s natural to reflect on what could have been done better.
“We are our own worst critics,” Wegner said.
That Tuesday night, he headed to do the job he was supposed to be doing — helping install kitchen cabinets at his in-laws’ home.
Later, he realized he still needed to get Jefferson Police Chief Pileggi the new throw bags.
“Sorry I used your bags I bought for you,” Wegner said, recalling what he might say. “Once I get them dried out I will give them to you.”
Being a firefighter is something Wegner has in his family bloodline. His father was part of the department for 50 years and his daughter is a paramedic in Watertown, and his son is one in Jefferson.
“From a family standpoint, it’s kind of been a family thing,” Wegner said.
He praised the staff of all those who responded in those 12 minutes that changed lives.
“The folks who responded to that call that night, all the fire and EMS people who responded are, in essence, volunteers,” Wegner said. “And they all are willing to put their lives on the line and go out and save those people.
“I was a cog in the wheel,” he said. “And there was a big wheel that night.”
