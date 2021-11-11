Student Rotarian Marcus Owen
Pam Chickering Wilson

Marcus Owen, September Student Rotarian from Jefferson High School, was recognized belatedly due to schedule conflicts. He is pictured here in front of the high school.

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

JEFFERSON — Marcus Owen, a Jefferson High School senior, has been selected as a Jefferson Student Rotarian in recognition of his extracurricular involvement, service to the community and academics.

Owen was a September honoree but was unable to attend the regular recognition in that month due to off-school-grounds career training conflicts.

A Jefferson resident, Owen has two older sisters and one older brother. He loves the outdoors, traveling, hiking and boating. He is active in athletics, and spends a lot of time hunting and fishing.

He has been very involved in sports while at Jefferson High School, playing soccer, competing with the wrestling and golf teams, and playing tennis as a senior.

Owen also has helped with youth sporting events in the area.

After graduating from high school, he plans to attend National Outdoor Leadership School for a semester in the Rocky Mountains.

