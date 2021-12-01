JEFFERSON — Arguably the hardest class at Jefferson High School, up through now Advanced Placement Calculus BC did not have an in-person teacher or classroom at the school.
A handful of highly motivated students did take the class every year, but they had to do so through the JEDI (Jefferson-Eastern Dane Interactive) distance learning network, essentially making the class an independent study with no on-site assistance.
Then, when it came time to take the AP Exam at the end of the year for potential college credit, only a small portion of those who had managed to complete the course earned high enough scores to pass.
AP Calculus BC is a second-level calculus course, considered much harder than its prerequisite, AP Calculus AB, said math teacher E. J. Saldana, who decided to bring the late course proposal to the school board.
“This is a pretty tough class for calculus students,” Saldana said. “Ask any math major. The stuff that comes after it is easier in comparison.”
The proposed course proposal will be coming to the Jefferson school board for a vote in December.
Planners expect it to pass and already have incorporated it into the high school’s 2022-23 Academic and Career Planning Guide, which was approved at last week’s school board meeting.
Explaining his rationale for making the course available in-person at Jefferson High School, Saldana noted that this past year, 13 students took AP Calculus BC online through JEDI.
Of that group of 13 top-level, highly-motivated students, only two decided to take the AP test, and only one got a passing score — barely.
This year, two students have signed up for AP Calculus BC and are struggling with the high-level course designed for college math majors.
These students approached Saldana for help and he determined that students in this course would see better success if they had a teacher on site they could receive regular support from — ideally, the same teacher who created the lessons.
Saldana came up with a format that would allow students to study independently and at their own pace through this class, which would have a designated classroom (probably shared with Saldana’s regular AP Calculus AB class).
Students in AP Calculus BC could tune into regular video lessons created by Saldana and would have access to a wealth of resources, but would take assessments in the classroom.
The big advantage would be teacher in the building who could work with students when they got stuck, who would be much more accessible than a JEDI instructor located at another school.
Under the existing system, JEDI students have to work around their instructor’s regular teaching schedule, which does not necessarily align to the Jefferson school day or those students’ open hours, and they generally have to set appointments days ahead to get help, causing a backlog in assignments so students are unable to proceed.
“Having a more formal approach to this class would be helpful,” Saldana said.
The math teacher said he expects two to three students to take advantage of this opportunity in a typical year, although next year a sizable group of around a dozen students is expected to be eligible, of whom about eight potentially are interested.
Saldana said having a teacher on site likely will boost student performance in that class and translate into more passes, higher scores and potential early college credits for those taking the course.
All of those things are good for Jefferson High School as a whole.
For the last decade-plus, the school has worked to build up its Advanced Placement offerings in numerous subject areas — from the core curricular areas to Studio Art, Music Theory and more — giving higher-level students a head start as they enter college.
