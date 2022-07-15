JEFFERSON — Local author and former teacher Nona Schrader will be at the Jefferson Senior Center at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss her book “Aqua.”
Schrader uses Greek mythology and the beauty of the Wind River Mountains to encourage others to protect clean water on our planet. A light lunch will be served. Sign up by Wednesday so the center can plan for attendees.
Bunco snack time
The next bunco snack game day is Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. The snack is served after bunco dice play is over. Snack is a sub sandwich. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Friday, July 22. Person with most buncos gets $10 and prize is split if there is a tie.
Bike riding groupThe bicycle riding group will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the senior center and go from there. Easy ride for 30-45 minutes. No ride if raining.
Bean bags and breakfastThe bean bag game program is held on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast first and then group play. The game is played inside at the senior center. Sign up by 4 p.m. on Tuesdays so the center can plan accordingly for the food. One can sign up just to play.
Bingo in the parkBingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available. Blackout payout is $10.
Picnic lunch bunchThe picnic lunch bunch meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and to enjoy time outside with socialization.
AlignWELL exercise classA licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach will be at the center on Thursdays at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Modifications can be made as everyone has different capabilities. One can expect to listen to fun music and get stronger.
Sheepshead and euchreSheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. No sign up required to be part of the group.
Center informationJefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
