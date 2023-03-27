WATERTOWN — High school students and young adults in school-to-work transition programs from three local school districts participated in a Job Olympics conference last Friday hosted by Project Search.
The event took place at Madison Area Technical College’s Watertown campus. Participating were young adults from the Watertown, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson school districts.
Project Search, centered in this area in Watertown, trains young adults with disabilities, age 18-35. The program provides those in transition from school to work with a series of internships that allow them to explore different job opportunities, with the goal of improving their existing skills, learning new skills and putting those skills to work in a professional work environment.
Jefferson County’s Project Search started out working with the Watertown Regional Medical Center, but when pandemic regulations disallowed outside individuals from coming into the hospital environment, the program began a new partnership with Marquardt Manor.
Along with their work experiences, Project Search interns spend a good deal of time in classrooms doing team-building activities and learning about workplace safety, self-advocacy, technology, financial literacy, health and wellness and other independent living/job skills.
The longtime goal is to see each participant employed at least 16 hours a week for competitive wages in an integrated, non-seasonal work environment.
The program helps local businesses and institutions fill their job openings with trained people while providing participants with the support they need to get established before working independently.
Some of the internships Project Search offers at Marquardt Manor include maintenance, housekeeping, laundry, resident assistant, kitchen, grounds, clerical, and stocking jobs, along with positions in the Manor’s “Grand Central Bistro.”
To introduce young people to the program and to give them a sample of some of the work skills they could be utilizing through Project Search, Friday’s Job Olympics took participants through a series of job training and interviewing workshops.
Stations included mock interviews, janitorial, laundry, grocery-bagging, shelf stocking and table setting.
“My favorite was the grocery bagging,” said Jefferson High School student Hunter Dearborn.
The day-long event also included a fashion show of both professional job attire and inappropriate clothing choices put on by Watertown High School business students; and mock interviews (with examples of both good and bad interviews shared) also done by Watertown students.
Providing the keynote address was Carl “Energizer” Olson, who combined inspirational elements with humor and magic tricks.
“That was my favorite part,” said participant Quyn Peardon of Jefferson.
At the close of the event, all participants were recognized and received medals for their efforts.
Nadine Preinfalk, REACH 18-21 Transition Teacher/Transition Coordinator for the Watertown school district, said that the Job Olympics event provides a great, hands-on opportunity for students with disabilities to explore a variety of employment options, gain skills, and make connections needed to achieve their future employment goals.
She said that the skills taught during this event, including stocking shelves, mock interviews, bagging groceries, custodial, table setting and busing tables, are useful in many entry-level positions that typically go to high school students.
“To see young adults showing off some of the skills they have been learning about or are interested in was amazing,” said Cori Bollinger, Jefferson High School teacher. “I was able to participate in some of the mock interviews, and watching young adults express their strengths, interests, and passions was the total highlight for me.”
