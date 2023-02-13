The Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson is seeking artists to participate in its first annual Street Art Project. From June until mid-September, ten completed pieces of art will be on display and available for purchase through an online auction.
This year, the street art concept is in recognition of the local Gemuetlichkeit Days event held every year in Jefferson. Completed artwork will be in the shape of a pretzel and will be displayed in downtown Jefferson until winning bids are announced during Gemuetlichkeit Days, according to a release.
Artists/artist team must submit an application, due March 15, describing their proposed design. Selected designs will be notified by March 25. The materials and stipends will be distributed in late March with completed pieces due in mid-May.
Each pretzel will have attached signage recognizing the artist/artist team who produced the artwork, contact information if any, and a QR symbol for online bidding. All proceeds will go to the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson for future projects.
Each artist or artist team will receive a 20 pound steel pretzel shape (22”h X 27”w) with one removable post. The pretzel you receive will be painted with gray primer and the post will be painted black. A $200 stipend will also be provided to cover the cost of materials used in designing the pretzel.
