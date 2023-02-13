The Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson is seeking artists to participate in its first annual Street Art Project. From June until mid-September, ten completed pieces of art will be on display and available for purchase through an online auction.

This year, the street art concept is in recognition of the local Gemuetlichkeit Days event held every year in Jefferson. Completed artwork will be in the shape of a pretzel and will be displayed in downtown Jefferson until winning bids are announced during Gemuetlichkeit Days, according to a release.

