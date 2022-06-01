JEFFERSON — Jefferson students on Friday will have the opportunity to see artists painting “en plein air,” and try the practice for themselves.
Then, later in the month, local residents and visitors to Jefferson will have the opportunity to witness plein air painting all around the community.
En plein air — French for “in the open air” — is the practice of leaving the studio behind and painting landscapes and scenes outside, giving the resulting paintings an immediacy and vibrancy as they draw from life.
The Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson is hosting the Friday event with the cooperation of the Jefferson schools.
This marks the sixth year for the plein air tradition in Jefferson, which got started in 2017 in keeping with the Arts Alliance mission of fostering a greater awareness and appreciation for the arts in the community.
The student plein air event got its start in 2018. After the Arts Alliance held its first regular plein air event in 2017, the Alliance opened the opportunity to the local schools.
Lynn Weyer, then the high school art teacher, invited students from the high school Art Club to paint at the Alliance’s main summer event. The students did not have to pay to enter and the Jefferson High School art program paid for their materials.
“Unfortunately, since school had already ended, we only had three students paint and only two of them entered paintings to go on display and earned ribbons from our judge, Terrence Coffman,” said Ellen Waldmer, coordinator. “We determined that the challenge with having the student component in the summer was that the students are engaged in other summer activities and the teacher really doesn’t have communication with them during the summer.”
In 2019, then, the Alliance worked with Weyer’s successor, Julia Hardin, to hold a student component during the school year. Hardin, who joined the board of the Alliance in 2019, also set up an activity with fifth-graders from East Elementary School.
Together with Arts Alliance member Chris Steinmiller, Hardin enlisted the help of two other professional plein air artists who worked with groups of students in a workshop environment.
Then all students went to Rotary Waterfront Park downtown to create their own paintings outdoors.
“Their paintings were judged, a number of ribbons were awarded, and those framed paintings were displayed during the summer Plein Air event,” Waldmer said. “Everyone involved felt this was a very successful activity for all the students involved.”
For the last few years, though Jefferson has continued to host plein air artists during the summer, the Arts Alliance was unable to coordinate with the Jefferson schools due to the pandemic.
Steinmiller said the group is happy to be able to work with students again and to introduce a new group of talented young people to plein air.
She has been working with Hardin and the other high school art teacher, Kaitlin Meinders, to plan the student activity.
On Friday morning, four artists will demonstrate their plein air skills out in the open, and talk with students about their experiences and the benefits of plein air painting.
The guest artists also will discuss value, composition and execution as criteria in completing artwork; and provide suggestions on choosing subject matter to paint.
After lunch, the guest artists will be available for students to support them in their own plein air endeavors. The guest artists also will be working on a piece on location.
The guest artists include:
Janet Nelson of Cambridge, an acrylic artist who has participated in many of the Jefferson Plein Air events.
Mary Beth Drabiszczak of Waukesha, a pastel artist who won an award at Jefferson’s 2021 event.
Barb Kelsey of Pewaukee, an oil painter and graphic artist who has attended many of the local Plein Air events; and Steinmiller, who lives in Concord and is an oil painter.
“I love painting outdoors and had participated in other plein air events,” Steinmiller said. “As these events gain in popularity with artists, people in the community get to see and take home original artwork (featuring) places where they live.”
When the artist first heard about Jefferson’s plein air event in 2018, she immediately signed up, excited to have this kind of opportunity in her “own back yard.”
Her first experience in Jefferson led Steinmiller to sign on as a volunteer for future plein air events.
“Since I live right in Jefferson County, I felt that offering my time as a volunteer was a good way to support the arts in my community,” Steinmiller said. “And because the board lost their resident artist around that same time, I was asked to be the resident artist on the board. Since then, I have worked on all the Jefferson Plein Airs and other events.
“I hope that by holding these student events, they will continue to develop their own creative endeavors and participate in future Jefferson Plein Airs,” she added. “Participating in any of the arts allows for personal expression, a chance to work with others in the community with like interests, and to bring the community together to enjoy and appreciate the resulting artist efforts.”
As a member of the Arts Alliance of Greater Jefferson board and more importantly as a volunteer, Steinmiller said she has been able to meet other people in the community whom she otherwise might never have met, and this has given her a better understanding of her local community and its needs.
“I’m excited to see the paintings by this year’s participating artists, and hope to participate as a volunteer and artist in the future Jefferson Plein Airs,” she said. “We are always looking for more volunteers. It’s an easy and fun way to see great art and meet more people.”
At the student workshop June 3, Steinmiller said organizers will be awarding ribbons for the top student paintings, which will be on display at the exhibit at the Woolen Mills during Jefferson’s regular summer Plein Air event.
The Arts Alliance will host its general Plein Air Painting Competition June 13-19.
Artists will paint outdoors on Monday through Friday, June 13–17, and the resulting paintings will be displayed in a gallery at the Woolen Mills at 222 S. Wisconsin Drive and be available for sale June 18 and 19.
Waldmer said that all 30 of the artist spots have been filled for the summer event, and the event even has a wait list.
“This year we have 26 artists from Wisconsin, and one each from Illinois, Iowa, Atlanta and New York,” Waldmer said.
Artists participating from the Jefferson area include Mary Bughman of Whitewater, Lorin Fulton of Cambridge, Derek Hambly of Jefferson, Janet Nelson of Cambridge, Olivia Piper of Jefferson and Antoinette Punzel of Fort Atkinson.
“Our award-winning judges for this year are Lori Beringer from Plymouth and Bethann Moran-Handzlik from Fort Atkinson,” Waldmer said.
During the main event this summer, participating artists can paint — within certain boundaries — around the greater Jefferson area.
“This year we have extended those boundaries to include Dorothy Carnes County Park in Fort Atkinson,” Waldmer said. “We believe this addition will provide for some beautiful landscape paintings.”
The “quick paint” challenge on Saturday morning, June 18, will take place within narrower boundaries in downtown Jefferson area including some sites on Main and Racine streets as well as Rotary Waterfront Park.
Quick paint challenge artists will paint from 8 to 10 a.m. The resulting paintings then will be set up a in an exhibit in Rotary Park, where judging will take place, and then they will be offered for sale from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information on the June event, people can check out the event page on Facebook or contact Waldmer by email at ellen@artinjefferson.com or by phone at (414) 322-1440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.