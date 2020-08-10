JEFFERSON — At-risk programs provide crucial supports to some of the most vulnerable students from fifth-grade through seniors in high school, those considered "at risk" of dropping out of school.
There are a number of different programs that come under the at-risk umbrella, but all share the same goal: offering a change in structure while providing needed supports to help students to graduate and gain a base for success in their adult lives.
Kathy Volk, director of student services for the School District of Jefferson, updated the school board on the at-risk program during its Monday evening meeting.
Those eligible for the program have either "dropped out" of the traditional school or share any two of the following deficits: are one or more years behind their peers in credits; are two or more years behind their peers in skills; are habitually truant; have been adjudicated; or (for eighth-graders) score below the "basic" level for their grade.
Volk said that the district takes a trauma-based approach as it seeks to assist youths who are doing poorly or acting out.
"Never judge a child," she quoted.
"Ask yourself: does he have food in his home? Does she know that someone cares about her? Does he feel he has to hide who he is to fit in? Does he feel affirmed in your classroom?
"Do you see her differences as a deficiency? Have you asked him what he is good at? Do you know what motivates him?
"Is that defiance you think you're perceiving or a cultural difference you haven't taken the time to understand? Is he more worried about homework or being homeless? Has anyone smiled at her today?
"When his mom doesn't show up for a meeting, is it because he has to work to put food on the table? Does she need someone to listen to her rather than tell her what to do?
"Are you living the words in your school mission statement, or is it just something hanging on the wall?" she asked. "Open minds and open heart will open doors to learning."
The most well-known at-risk program at Jefferson High School is the SOAR program, which includes a GED (General Education Diploma) Option and Alternative Education for seniors and select juniors.
SOAR stands for "Strength-Based Opportunity to Achieve Results." Students can pursue credits through the GEDO program or Alt-Ed, for those who don't have the reading skills required to go right into GED studies.
PLATO credit recovery software is one of the tools that these students might use, though they also get paper-and-pencil exercises.
Another at-risk program, introduced two years ago, is Bridges.
The Bridges program came about in response to a group of students in unique circumstances and intensive need entering the district. It offers personalized instruction and a low teacher-to-student ratio. This program involves mostly freshmen through juniors, with occasional seniors.
A couple of years ago, the program served just two students in the morning and a handful in the afternoon. Last year, Volk said, it "just exploded."
Another option for students is the Challenge Academy.
The at-risk program can also include students with Individualized Education Plans or 504 plans (developed to ensure that a child who has a disability identified under the law receives accommodations that will ensure his or her academic success and access to the learning environment.)
In addition, this program serves students from any area who are serving time in the Jefferson County Jail (all are enrolled under the Jefferson school district), school-age parents, and those who qualify as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Act.
As to alternative credit options, there are several programs available to help students earn the credits they're missing.
Two options are the JEDI (Jefferson-Dane Interactive) distance learning platform and the PLATO online credit recovery program.
Some students are classified as "homebound," Volk said, but this is often a misnomer. Many of these so-called "homebound" students work one-on-one with staff in the district office.
Volk said that these students might have made a large enough error to be judged a safety issue. They might have been expelled from regular classes. In some cases, students experiencing a serious illness could qualify as homebound and would indeed work from home during their recuperation and rehabilitation.
Students also can enter into independent study as approved by the principal in conjunction with the counseling department.
For those in the school building, Jefferson High School has built a strong, supportive Academic Achievement Center to provide supports within the framework of the regular school day, Volk said. There's also an Eagle Study program.
These could be important supports for a student who might no longer require an IEP, but still has an identified disability.
Assigned a mentor, students in the Achievement Center work on classroom skills and executive functioning in order to help them move forward.
At the middle school, similar supports are offered through the Homework Club and JMS Counts.
"We have kids who it's written into their plans to visit twice a week," Volk said. "It really makes the difference between pass and fail."
"It isn't just a place," Volk said. "It's a feeling."
IE time at the high school, time set aside during the school day for intervention, enrichment and clubs, also provides an opportunity for students who are behind to meet with their teachers and receive additional help.
Finally, there's summer school credit recovery programs to catch high schoolers who are behind up with their peers.
In the 2019-20 school year, the Jefferson district had five students who classified as homebound; 21 GEDO 2 students, all of whom graduated; and 16 SOAR Alternate students, five of whom graduated plus eight juniors and three "late-admit" seniors who are taking another year to finish their course of study.
Volk said the district has had students enter Jefferson High School as senior who have only one earned credit. Even a student who starts out this far behind can graduate, with adequate support and effort, she noted.
"If you show up and you work, we can give you a viable path to graduation, even if it's not this year," she said. "And we know, if we graduate you, we give you a shot at a better life."
The Jefferson schools had one student in the Challenge Academy this year. Mentored by Jefferson High School associate principal Rick Lehman, this student was able to obtain community employment and achieve success.
Jefferson students completed more than 200 classes through PLATO Credit Recovery and passed 53 GED tests.
Expanding further on GEDO 2 and the alterate education path, Volk said it provides students with the flexibility they need to succeed.
Students must meet 90-percent attendance requirement, with 15 hours of class time per week, plus additional programming for the balance of the week.
Instruction is individualized, with dual sessions (morning and afternoon) Monday through Thursday.
On Fridays and for the balance of the school day for the rest of the week, students engage in experiential learning, including work, community service, field trips, job shadowing, clubs, sports, PLATO courses, service learning or problem-based learning projects, and therapy, which can include counseling, drug and alcohol groups, and the DBT social-emotional curriculum.
Expanding on the BRIDGES program, Volk noted that it is located within the regular high school, serving freshmen through juniors plus select seniors.
It has morning and afternoon sessions and it serves at-risk students with an intense focus on supportive relationships; a safe, comfortable environment; highly personalized learning; intensive social-emotional and behavior supports; a low teacher-to-student ratio, and multiple credit recovery options.
Volk noted that Bridges teacher Jennifer O'Brien, who recently resigned to pursue online teaching opportunities, did a lot of research on the way to earning an advanced degree, using her students as a basis.
What O'Brien found reinforced the district's belief that building relationships with students, making them comfortable and meeting them where they are is key to their success, Volk said.
The Jefferson schools have formed numerous community partnerships to assist at-risk students.
The Fort Community Credit Union, for example, provides financial literacy programming and sponsors students' participation in Banzai, an online life skills simulation.
Jefferson County Human Services works closely with the school district to address student needs.
The Jefferson County Health Department provides education on birth control and sexually transmitted diseases.
The students in the at-risk program work with the elementary schools, with Bridges students serving as "reading buddies" to beginning readers.
Students also connect with Alden Estates to do community service.
Doing volunteer work in the area reinforces students' sense of value and connection to the rest of the community, Volk said.
"It tells them, 'You matter. You are part of the community,'" she said.
The district also works with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation to provide vocational development and job coaching services.
"Sometime the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life," Volk quoted.
School board member Terri Wenkman expressed her gratitude for the work that educators are doing with this at-risk population.
"These programs mean a lot to our district," Wenkman said. "I have had family members who have utilized these resources to their success."
Wenkman noted that "human beings don't always learn in the same way, but that doesn't mean we can't help them to be successful."
The school board member said she anticipates that with the increased stressors in people's lives brought about by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, this next year could be even busier for the Jefferson schools' at-risk team.
