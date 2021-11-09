Photo by Nicole Leibman, Marketing Manager, Fort HealthCare
ABOVE: Pictured here at the check presentation are, from left to right — Katie Luebke, Radiology Manager-Fort HealthCare; Shaunna Kroupa, club member and event participant raising the most funds, $3,086; Sherry Lange/American Family Insurance, club member and event Pink Sponsor, $1,500 donated; Jessica Zimmerman, club secretary; Chris Lemke, club member; Laura Jacobson, Breast Program care coordinator/Radiology-Fort HealthCare.
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club held its fourth annual “Save the Racks” ATV Fun Ride & Poker Run fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 9, and raised $14,500 with all funds being donated to the Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program. More than 90 members from local ATV clubs and their guests participated in this year’s ride, many dressed in pink and riding in their decorated ATVs — all to support the cause.
The ride started and ended at Ann’s Farmington Inn & traveled through Sullivan, Helenville, Rome, Jefferson and Johnson Creek. The Jefferson ½ Mile ATV Club thanks everyone who participated and donated to this fundraiser.
The success of this year’s event far surpassed event organizer Chris Lemke’s expectations.
“When a group of 11 of us started this event four years ago, raising $2,242, we never imagined it would garner so much support so quickly through the tremendous support from club members and the community,” Lemke said. “Cancer touches all of us and we are so proud to help those in our local community.”
Since the event’s inception, more than $30,000 has been raised by the club and donated to local organizations for Breast Cancer Awareness programs.
The Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program is a service that offers free mammography or ultrasound service for uninsured or underinsured women or men.
For more information on the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation mammogram vouchers, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (920) 674-7193 or one’s local area primary care provider affiliated with Fort HealthCare, UW Health, SSM Health or Rock River Community Clinic.
The Jefferson ½ Mile ATV Club is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2004, with over 80 members/ATV enthusiasts who enjoy recreational riding in the Jefferson and Dodge Counties area, as well as taking group ATV trips to central and northern Wisconsin.
For more information about the club and for information on next year’s event, visit the group’s website at halfmileatvclub.com or check on Facebook.
