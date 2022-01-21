JEFFERSON — The order in which Jefferson Area 4 school board candidates will appear on the ballot has been determined, but the district still is seeking write-in candidates for the other open position, Area 3.
The district determined the order in which the candidates will appear by drawing lots. Appearing first on the ballot will be Georgia McWilliam, followed by Lisa Fox, both of whom are running for the Area 4 at large seat, said Valerie Schmitt, administrative assistant to Jefferson schools superintendent Charles Urness.
Two seats on the Jefferson school board are opening up following the recent declarations of non-candidacy from the incumbents currently holding those seats.
Tanya Ball and Glenn Fleming, current board members, have announced they will not be running again for their seats. Both open seats are for three-year terms, running from April 2022 to April 2025.
Announcing their candidacy for the Area 4 at-large seat as of the Jan. 4 deadline were Georgia McWilliam and Lisa Fox. Both of these candidates have attended numerous school board meetings in recent months, notably speaking out against COVID-19-related mask mandates.
No candidates yet have stepped forward to say they will run for the Area 3 position, representing the Town of Concord, the Town of Sullivan and the Village of Sullivan.
Candidates may indeed step forward after this time, but will not appear on the official ballot due to the time and effort it takes to compile, order, print and receive the ballots.
Candidates for either open position still might announce as “official write-in candidates” up through the Friday before the election, said Valerie Schmitt, administrative secretary with the Jefferson school district office. This year, that deadline falls on April 1, ahead of the April 5 election.
Official write-ins formally will be announced as candidates and their names are publicized.
All write-ins, official or not, will be counted, but no further names will go on the ballot as of this point, and very late entrants into the race might not be able to be announced to the public in the traditional manner.
