JEFFERSON — So many normal things have been canceled due to the pandemic, including, for many families, their traditional Thanksgiving get-togethers.
However, Jefferson High School’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ club in conjunction with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is moving forward with plans to host their third annual Thanksgiving dinner — with some changes to keep everyone safe.
“We think that it is especially important to continue to serve our community at this time because the pandemic has caused many families to have less money due to temporary or permanent job loss and many other factors,” said Megan Worzalla, one of the student coordinators.
“As in other years, we are aware of the need for a free community meal in Jefferson and decided to do everything we could to continue this,” Worzalla said.
The event will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the high school.
Instead of an on-site, seated, gathering, this year’s Thanksgiving meal will be set up as a drive-through event in order to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
Guests will enter the drive-through lineup via the lane on the east side of the building (near the Eagle mascot statue.)
After checking in by the eagle, guests will drive around to the south side of the building to receive their boxed meals at the bus drop-off doors.
Meals will include sliced turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, butter and cranberries.
For those who just cannot get to the school, organizers are also offering a limited delivery service.
Worzalla, a BASIC member and one of the student organizers for the event, said that the BASIC club has been meeting through Google Meet ever since school went virtual last spring.
Even that early in the process, the club started to look at what options they had if the coronavirus was still prevalent in the fall and they couldn’t host a traditional sit-down dinner.
“We decided to go on with the dinner because the need this year is likely much greater than any other year so far,” Worzalla said. “It seemed wrong to cancel it.”
The student organizers said that the club took a break during the summer months, but then resumed planning as school started back up in the fall.
“A few weeks ago, we started meeting again to make sure that it was possible to still pull off the event, given the circumstances,” Worzalla said.
“We decided on two plans: one for if school is still virtual at the time and students aren’t allowed in the school, and one for if school is in person and students are allowed to be there.”
As the weeks progressed and Wisconsin saw its COVID-19 cases rise to one of the highest levels in the United States, the students realized that they had to proceed with the safer, more “socially distanced” option.
“With COVID-19 continuing to be a major issue, we have made quite a few changes,” Worzalla said.
Coordinators decided to stick with pick-up and delivery only.
“People who come to pick up meals will stay in their cars,” the student organizer said. “They will put a number of the amount of meals they want on a Post-It note to stick onto their windshield.”
Meanwhile, inside the school, there will be several stations spaced out in the commons area of the high school, each one for a different food that will be part of the meal.
A different group of servers will be assigned to serve each type of food, Worzalla said.
The student representative said that all of the packaged meals will be identical to speed the process.
Along the way, numerous measures will be taken to assure that the whole process is safe and sanitary.
“Each server will be wearing a mask and gloves,” Worzalla said. “The take-out containers will go to each station and will then be brought out to the cars or delivered to those who order ahead of time.”
Worzalla said that even the fundraising process for the event operated differently this year, out of respect for the changed circumstances that local businesses as well as residents find themselves in.
“In the past, we have contacted businesses to ask for donations to support this free community meal,” Worzalla said.
“This year we are lucky to have some leftover money from previous years, and we will be using that to pay for the dinner because we understand that businesses are likely hurting right now,” she said.
The meal is free to all, but in order to have the correct quantities of food, organizers ask that guests please sign up ahead of time.
“For those who would like to receive a meal, we are asking for them to RSVP by November 12,” Worzalla said. Reservations can be made through the BASIC club email at jhsbasic@gmail.com or via the club’s official telephone contact number: (920)675-1149.
People should stipulate whether they will be able to pick up their meals or whether they need them delivered.
