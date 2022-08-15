The huge bells in the steeple at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson had been ringing faithfully for well over a century. Then last week, they suddenly went silent.
John Schopen, property manager at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, knew it was bad news when he heard that a church volunteer had pulled the ropes to sound the bells as usual, and nothing happened.
Accessed from the choir loft, four ropes were used to ring two big bells. This time, they would not ring.
Schopen, his brother, and his cousin Jeff immediately went up to investigate, finding that two large bells had fallen, almost breaking through the floor below. Another bell, the wedding bell, remained in place up in the rafters.
Church officials immediately roped off the area and contacted Krause Construction, Church Restoration Specialists, to assess the damage.
Centered in Coon Valley, near La Crosse, Krause Construction has handled a lot of projects for the St. Francis of Assisi parish, which includes St. Lawrence and its larger counterpart in downtown Jefferson, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Krause employees determined that rot in the beams had caused the bells to fall.
This Monday, workers used a crane to lift both bells out, going in through the church roof. Together, the bells weighed between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds, but Krause’s cranes are capable of handling up to 48,000 pounds so this was no challenge.
The bells bear the name Hy Stuckstede B of St. Louis., Missouri and the date of 1897, so they have likely been in the church tower for the past 125 years.
The church itself was built in 1862, according to the church commemorative plate. The congregation began meeting in 1845 and a log cabin church was constructed at the current St. Lawrence site in 1850, but as the community grew, it was swiftly replaced by the brick structure that exists today, using bricks from the local Kemmeter brickyard.
St. John the Baptist downtown was dedicated in the 1860s.
Work continued on the project Tuesday, with repairs on the church tower and other trouble areas set to continue for the next couple of weeks.
Joe Peters, head of maintenance for St. Lawrence Catholic Church and its sister church downtown, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, said that the two bells had fallen some 15 feet to the next floor, causing damage to the timber floor.
Bill Hostrawser, superintendent of Krause Construction, said Tuesday afternoon that the bells actually landed on each-other on a beam.
“Otherwise, the damage could have been a lot worse,” Hostrawser said.
The bells themselves sustained irreparable damage in the incident, he said.
“They’re broken in about every way they can be,” the church restoration specialist said.
Right now, the bells are on the ground outside the church. Church officials said while they’ll never be rung again, they are likely to be preserved as historical artifacts and to be on permanent display.
Hostrawser said he and the other workers on the scene wondered what it must have sounded like when the bells fell, imagining that must have made quite a noise.
It was a blessing that no one was hurt in the incident and that the damage to the church building itself was minor, he said.
Krause Construction will be on site for the next couple of weeks repairing the tower, redoing the roof and completing other projects which the company was already scheduled to do at St. Lawrence.
The major repair work should be complete by the end of the week, however, so people will be able to return to the building safely.
While on site, Krause employees will be also be completing tuckpointing and other maintenance work.
Peters said that the company actually assessed the church’s roof last fall and the steeple roof was already on the list of priority projects, so the $10,000 to $15,000 cost of replacing that roof can easily be absorbed by the parish’s maintenance budget.
Overall, the cost of the bell/roof repair is estimated around $25,000, Peters said.
The maintenance representative said that cost should be able to be absorbed as part of the regular maintenance budget, but it there’s any need for additional funds, the parish will conduct a fundraising campaign among church members.
The church has no immediate plans to replace the bells.
