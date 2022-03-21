JEFFERSON — Longtime Jefferson Kiwanian Mike Bolger has been honored with the George F. Hixon Fellowship Award.
Named for Kiwanis International’s first president, Hixon Fellowships recognize people who have made extraordinary contributions to the club’s tradition of helping children.
Fellow Jefferson Kiwanis member Marv Moldenhauer nominated Bolger, a 26-year member of the local club, for the award.
Bennett Brantmeier, Kiwanis representative, called Bolger the “glue” that has held the Jefferson club together.
Among Bolger’s contributions to the Jefferson community through Kiwanis, the honoree founded the local “Take a Kid Fishing Day,” which the Kiwanis Club sponsors each year on the first Saturday of June, coinciding with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ free fishing weekend.
This event has been taking place in Jefferson for the past 23 years.
“A lot goes into the planning and operation of the annual event,” Brantmeier said. “Mike’s idea to get the kids out to enjoy the great outdoors worked.”
The event always is well-received among local youth and their families, Brantmeier said.
Separately, Bolger has chaired or co-chaired the Jefferson Kiwanis Club’s Youth Committee for more than 20 years.
Bolger also has served as a board member for the club, serving three terms.
He is active in numerous club activities, such as helping to prepare the food booth the club hosts at the Jefferson County Fair.
Along with his wife of 56 years, Judy, Bolger spearheaded the “Bags of Hope” campaign through which the club provides free winter coats, blankets and attire for those in need.
These “Bags of Hope” are available in the entryway of the Jefferson Public Library and can be picked up at no charge by anyone in need.
Additionally, Bolger has topped the sales charts for the club Super Bowl Raffle fundraiser for many years.
“This year he sold 178 of the 500 tickets available,” Brantmeier said.
Proceeds from this annual raffle go to support the club’s youth budget.
Out of this budget, the club funds regular and sizable donations to the children’s department at the Jefferson Public Library, Jefferson city Recreation Department programs, the Jefferson Youth Football program, High School Citizenship Scholarships, and Jefferson Youth football.
Through this budget, the club also provides Arbor Day trees for each fifth- grader in the Jefferson school district, supports the Jefferson High School Prom, helps fund the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, pays for Jefferson Fire Department coloring books that go out each year to local youngsters, purchases iPods for local youth on the autism spectrum, and provides two annual citizenship scholarship which go to seniors graduating from Jefferson High School.
The local Kiwanis Club also supports several other local initiatives and charities assisting area children, including Ready Kids for School, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the School District of Jefferson’s Homeless Kids fund, and Jefferson area hunter safety programs.
Overall, Brantmeier said, the club donates more than $20,000 each year toward these and other community-minded organizations and initiatives.
For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson, people are invited to check out the club’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in joining the Jefferson Kiwanis Club should call Bolger, who in addition to all of the above contributions also serves as the club’s Director of Membership Services. He can be reached by telephone at (920) 723-6628.
