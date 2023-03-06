top story hot Brandon Eilenfeldt, of Johnson Creek, fishes in Jefferson, hoping to catch white bass Mar 6, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Brandon Eilenfeldt, of Johnson Creek, fishing Thursday morning in Jefferson. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Brandon Eilenfeldt fishing for white bass and sheepshead in the Rock River Thursday morning. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Eilenfeldt, of Johnson Creek, was fishing for white bass and sheepshead Thursday morning in Jefferson. Eilenfeldt works as a seasonal landscaper in Hartland, when he's not working he enjoys to go out fishing and ice fishing as well. He was fishing near Wisconsin Drive and W. Linden Drive, Jefferson, in the Rock River with around five other fishermen close by enjoying the weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brandon Eilenfeldt White Bass Fishing Ichthyology Fisherman Johnson Creek Sheepshead Ice Fishing Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
