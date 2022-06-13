Bonnie Rohde-Scholl will step in as director and teacher for Small World, beginning with the 2022-23 school year. She has had a long career as a teacher and leader, and is excited to bring all of that experience to Small World. Shown above are retiring Small World director Teresa Brawders, left, with Rohde-Scholl, right.
Small World Preschool has been serving the Jefferson community for nearly 50 years. As a state-licensed facility, Small World provides education, support, resources and guidance for the youngest learners.
JEFFERSON — After serving as director and teacher at Small World Preschool for 24 years, Teresa Brawders will be stepping down.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to serve and get to know so many wonderful families and kiddos in this community,” Brawders stated. “I have had the privilege to be a part of helping students learn and grow for so many years. Now is the time for a new chapter for myself and Small World."
The school strives to connect learning opportunities for the students as well as support and encouragement for the families. St. Mark's Lutheran Church began this ministry back in 1975. And although many things have changed over those years, St. Mark's remains committed to serving the community.
Under her leadership, Small World will be offering both a half-day and a full-day, Montessori-based program for learners who are between 2 1/2 to 5 years of age. The school day will provide a Christian-based program that includes learning in practical life, sensorial, cultural, math and reading.
