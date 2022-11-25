WHITEWATER- Dr. Brian Turley, DDS, of Rock River Community Clinic was chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Dental Association Pyramid of Pride Community Outreach award.
Turley is the owner and lead dentist at Smiles by Turley in Jefferson and continues to serve at Rock River Community Clinic every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual WDA Pyramid of Pride awards are given annually to member dentists, organizations, and others who have demonstrated exemplary commitment, service, and achievement in regard to dentistry and the oral health of Wisconsin residents. The recipients are chosen by the WDA Board of Trustees based on the nominations submitted.
Turley was nominated by another local dentist, Dr. Mike Bender, DDS. Bender’s nomination noted Turley’s commitment to providing equitable dental care to his communities, having served as a key stakeholder in the creation and implementation of the original community dental clinic in 2005.
“To be a father, spouse, grandfather, full time dentist and to develop a community dental clinic on the side is something one can only do with great passion and desire to serve others," said Bender.
Turley was insistent that the award was a team effort, extending credit to the entire dental team at Rock River Community Clinic for their community outreach efforts.
“Many people have taken part in building this clinic and each employee/volunteer/organization continues to fulfill their role, and beyond, with a passion and dedication towards helping others in our area. Our team effort is what makes this work possible," said Turley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.