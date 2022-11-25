Dr.Turley
Buy Now

Turley pictured with the RRCC dental clinic team.

 Contributed

WHITEWATER- Dr. Brian Turley, DDS, of Rock River Community Clinic was chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Dental Association Pyramid of Pride Community Outreach award.

Turley is the owner and lead dentist at Smiles by Turley in Jefferson and continues to serve at Rock River Community Clinic every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Load comments