JEFFERSON — A name is set in concrete atop of a two-story structure that houses Tan-A-Latte at 122 S. Main St.
“Bullwinkel” is carved across the top of the building.
To children of the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, Bullwinkle Moose and his colleague, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, and intelligence opposition Boris Badinoff and Natasha Fatale were cartoon friends whose antics filled Saturday mornings.
For some people in Jefferson, the name “Bullwinkel” is no joke.
The different spellings are one clue why the name appears on the building. Curator of the Jefferson Historical Society Museum, Vicki Schicker has several more. Schicker keeps a small stack of documents she calls “The Bullwinkel File.”
The documents and the building are about all that is left to attest to the ambitious life of Charles F. Bullwinkel. Charles was an immigrant, born in 1842 in Germany to Ortgies and Helena Bullwinkel. Charles carved the family name on the building.
After emigrating to America, the Bullwinkels settled in the area that would become Helenville. Helenville is named after Helena Bullwinkel, who died in 1866.
Ortgies started the Bullwinkel operated a general store, hotel and post office in Helenville.
Charles inherited his father’s business acumen founded a hardware store on the west side of South Main Street in Jefferson in the late 1800s.
“When I found out that Helenville was named after Helena Bullwinkel, I wondered how they were related to the Bullwinkel store in Jefferson,” Schicker said. “That took me to researching the Bullwinkels and I discovered that Charles F. opened the business in Jefferson.”
Charles purchased the building at 122 S. Main Street in 1874 from John Jung, who built it in 1860, and moved his store there.
“Charles F. Bullwinkel was a born businessman,” Schicker wrote in a portion of the Bullwinkel file. “His business expanded, both in services, buildings and merchandise as the years passed.”
S.J. Sawyer, a dentist, occupied the building’s upstairs offices by 1879. A music store later sold Victrolas, pianos and sewing machines upstairs.
Bullwinkel put a warehouse addition on his hardware store in 1894, creating a depth of 120 feet.
“Bullwinkel hardware store became the biggest store in the city,” Schicker wrote.
Charles Bullwinkel married his wife Anna and two of the couple’s sons, George and Charles, went on to operate the store.
The elder Charles Bullwinkel also served as city assessor, village treasurer and was a Jefferson alderman.
He died from heart failure in 1903, but the Bullwinkel building lived on.
Remodeling work began on the front on Feb. 4, 1914 and by July, brickwork for the front was complete. The four marble pillars that dominate the second story today were also in place.
The family sold the store in April of 1948 after the younger Charles and George died. The location became Brunner’s Hardware Store for about a decade.
From 1958 to 1973, it was a Coast-To-Coast hardware store and the Bullwinkels sold the building in 1969.
A shoe and sewing store operated out of the building in the late 1970s. Later, it was a flower shop.
The Bullwinkels’ former hardware store has housed a coffee shop and tanning salon since 2003.
Ben Welter of Fort Atkinson owns the Bullwinkel building today and operates Tan-A-Latte.
Welter did not know the history of the building when he purchased it. He’s learning more about the structure with each passing year.
The building contains evidence of Prohibition-era tunnels in the basement and a large dumbwaiter at the rear of the store, Welter said.
“There’s not much left to the history of the hardware store on the interior,” he said.
The Bullwinkel building’s second floor is apartments that Welter rents.
Welter is pleased to be part of Jefferson’s downtown. He noted that the craftsmanship of the building is very good.
“It’s solid and in very good shape,” he said. “I’m proud to be the owner of a piece of local history. This is really cool. It’s just a nice old, historic place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.