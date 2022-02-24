JEFFERSON — JHS Drama students are learning lines, practicing dance steps, singing songs, constructing set pieces, painting drops, finding props, listening to the directing staff, and putting their all into the Jefferson High School spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” which returns to the JHS Performing Arts Center on April 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m.
The cast is set! Junior Matthew Buchholz will play the role of Seymour Krelborn, who works at Mushnik’s floral shop on Skid Row, New York, during the early 1960s. Working at the shop with Seymour is Audrey, played by senior Kate Utrie, and their boss, Mr. Mushnik, portrayed by senior Gabe Frankiewicz. Audrey’s villainous beau, Orin, is senior Toby Weisensel.
After a “total eclipse of the sun,” a strange-looking plant appears in the shop. Desperate for a change in his life, Seymour realizes this plant thrives on just one thing: human blood!
Senior Gunnar Jurczyk will voice the plant, Audrey II, as it grows and manipulates Seymour to do its dastardly deeds.
Singing and dancing on the streets of Skid Row, and attuned to all of the twists and turns of the story, the Urchins comment on the action through Doo-wop, rock, and Motown-type music. Playing the Urchins are seniors Brooke Bauer and Kendal Busler, juniors Emma Roehl and Rowan Wilson, and sophomores Kiara Cherry and Rosalyn Doebereiner.
As Audrey II grows, Mushnik’s Floral Shop bursts with business. Customers include senior Ray Gehrmann and freshman Ellie Ebel. News reporters arrive to gather information on this amazing plant, including Interviewer Jacob Jurcek, senior; Bernstein, Haley Petersen, freshman; Luce, Kieran O’Reilly, junior; and Martin, Aspen Wolter, junior.
The heart and soul of every good musical is the ensemble. Students in the ensemble are freshmen MacKenzie Denton, Max Franchi, Aiden Kuss-Merkel, Jesa Muehlenbruch, Quinn Rundle and Joey Shoop; and sophomores Audra Bischoff, Piper Crabtree, Jordan Fleege, Lily Harmon, Hunter Jacobson and Kiana Mitchell.
Leading the technical crew will be Student Assistant Director, junior Lillian Kamenick. Director Ryan Clarksen still is seeking students for technical positions. In addition, Business students in Mrs. Webber’s Adobe Design Academy course will be creating the program.
Student members of the pit orchestra include Brian Siegler, junior, on percussion; Joey Pupanek, sophomore, on bass; and Makaylla Weidenfeldt, sophomore, on keyboards.
The JHS Theatre staff has both new and returning members: Director Clarksen, Assistant Director Kim Hart, Pit Orchestra director Denise Reichhoff, and Business Manager Kathryn Steib are returning for another great production. New staff members include Vocal Music Director/Choreographer Cassandra Pacelli, Scenic Designer Julia Hardin and Costumer Amy Rundle.
Don’t miss this sci-fi, kooky, memorable production!
New this year, online ticket ordering will be available through the Ludus online platform and in person at the Jefferson High School office. Advance tickets are $7 for students/senior citizens and $9 for adults.
At the door, ticket prices are $8 for students/ senior citizens and $10 for adults. This particular musical might not be appropriate for young children.
“Suddenly, Seymour” will see you “Downtown” at the JHS Performing Arts Center on April 22, 23 and 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.