JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday night approved bids for several maintenance projects to occur yet this school year and early in the next school year.
These include caulking projects at Jefferson Middle School and West Elementary School, and tuck-pointing at Jefferson High School, West Elementary and Sullivan Elementary School.
The district sought and received at least three bids for each project.
Caulking Plus came in with the lowest bid for the West caulking job at $30,870.
Caulking Plus also supplied the low bid for the Jefferson High School caulking job, coming in at $22,400.
Findorff supplied the low bids for the tuck-pointing to be done at West and at Sullivan, at $31,414 and $25,935 respectively.
Both the West and Sullivan tuck-pointing projects are to be done in the 2021-22 school year.
The Jefferson High School project is to be done in two parts, one yet in the 2020-21 school year and one in the 2021-22 school year.
Cornerstone supplied the lowest bid for each of these sections of the project, at $69,470 in 2020-21 and $46,950 in 2021-22 for a total of $116,420.
The school board approved Jefferson school Buildings and Grounds Director Tim Graffin’s recommendation to go with the low bid for each project.
Asked about the comparative reputations of the companies which supplied bids, Graffin said they all are reputable companies which have done competent work in the area, and the bids were comparable.
“Caulking Plus did the recent (caulking) work at Jefferson Middle School and they did a fantastic job,” Graffin said. “This was our first year with no leaks, even with all of the rain and snow we saw.”
Graffin said this maintenance work was important to protect the integrity of the buildings.
“I don’t like water in a building,” he said. “It’s time to seal this up.”
In other finance topics, the school board approved a continuation of its pact with KidSpace, which provides child care at West Elementary School during the summer school program.
The rates for this summer will be the same as last year.
There have been no issues and KidSpace has enjoyed a great relationship with the district, officials said.
In other business, the board heard first readings of an updated professional development policy which incorporated changes to align the policy with new standards, and the first reading of the updated employee handbook.
After a second reading of a proposed change to the Jefferson High School course handbook, the board authorized the change, which exempts students who take the full-year Advanced Placement American History course from the otherwise required one-semester Civics course.
Lastly, the board approved a list of early college credit applications from Jefferson High School students who had gone beyond the school’s offerings in a certain subject and wished to pursue higher level courses at an area college or technical school.
Approval does not guarantee that the high school applicants will end up in the desired classes, as they would be given a lower priority than existing college students seeking to take the same courses.
